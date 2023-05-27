ITTF is proud of Durban’s table tennis worlds

Durban, South Africa, May 27 (IANS) With one day to go before the historic final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) in Durban, South Africa, the table tennis governing body highly praised the event.

Discussing her impression of the tournament, ITTF President Petra Sorling said: “Proud.”

“I am actually extremely proud,” the ITTF chief told Xinhua.

“I’m proud of what table tennis can do. I’m proud of the entire table tennis family that South Africa has entrusted to host this event. I’m very proud of the way South Africa has risen to this challenge. Hopefully this can be done in many new table tennis players here in South Africa,” the Swede added.

This year’s World Championship marks the first time in 84 years that the tournament has been held in Africa. On Thursday, Egypt’s Omar Assar became the second African player to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championships, following Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna’s historic performance two years ago in Houston.

For Sorling, the championships “have a historical significance. No doubt this will inspire a new generation of table tennis enthusiasts. We hope that many children saw this yesterday and will be inspired to take up table tennis.”

“Hosting the World Championships here in Durban is not just a celebration of our place. It’s a testament to our commitment to spreading the love of table tennis across continents and cultures,” she said.

“We sincerely hope that this event has served as an inspiration to everyone and has spread the positive influence of table tennis far and wide,” added the ITTF head.

Yusuf Carrim, president of the South African Table Tennis Board, revealed that all tickets for the past two match days have been sold out, which is “unbelievable”.

“I must pay tribute to the table tennis family for taking this huge journey to our shores. We are well on our way to positioning our sport as a major sport in our country,” he noted.

ITTF Group CEO Steve Dainton said Assar’s breakthrough in the tournament was “amazing”.

“That’s what we need in our sport. More players from different parts of the world competing at the highest level,” said Dainton.

“We’re super proud. We’re super excited. What they’ve done is show our strength, and they’ve also shown that anything is possible, and the possibility of an African player winning the World Championships is just around the corner,” Carrim insured.

Durban’s historic table tennis worlds and Assar’s achievements coincide with the ITTF’s vision of making table tennis a truly global sport.

“Everywhere we organize our event, especially now that we are going to markets where we were not before, people will be made aware of our sport, because if you make our sport more visible, we can also grow table tennis,” he explains. Sorling.

“Our vision is to have more spectators. At the same time, we are aware that when you take your sport to a new market, it takes time to create awareness of how beautiful the sport is,” she added.

“For the 2027 World Individual Championships, we would like to go to another new market, be it South America or Oceania, because it is a great opportunity to spread the sport. We really want to be global as a sport,” said he. Dainton.

