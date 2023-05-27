USC Men advances four individuals and two relays to 2023 Track and Field Championships





Athletics | May 26, 2023 The USC men’s track and field team qualified four individuals and two relays for the NCAA Championships during the final day of the 2023 NCAA Men’s West Preliminary Rounds held at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calf. today (May 26). An athlete or relay had to finish in the top 12 in an event today to advance to the 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships to be held June 7-10 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas. Elijah Gerald set his outdoor PR in the high jump with a clearance of 7–1.5 (2.17 m) to advance to the NCAA Championships in the event on June 9. Gerald’s jump moved him into a tie for ninth place on USC’s all-time outdoor high jump list. He tied for top clearance and was the only freshman to come out of the West preliminaries during the event.

set his outdoor PR in the high jump with a clearance of 7–1.5 (2.17 m) to advance to the NCAA Championships in the event on June 9. Gerald’s jump moved him into a tie for ninth place on USC’s all-time outdoor high jump list. He tied for top clearance and was the only freshman to come out of the West preliminaries during the event. Men’s 4x100m relay team Matthew Okonkwo , Brad Stewart , Chris Borzor And Ashton Allen had a time of 39.06, just outside the season’s best, to win the third NCAA Quarterfinal and automatically advance to the NCAA Championship Semifinal on June 7. USC had the fourth fastest qualifying time.

, , And had a time of 39.06, just outside the season’s best, to win the third NCAA Quarterfinal and automatically advance to the NCAA Championship Semifinal on June 7. USC had the fourth fastest qualifying time. Johnny Brakes Jr. And Tade Ojora both advanced to the NCAA semifinals on June 7 in the 110-meter hurdles. Brackins was fourth in the first moto with a PR of 13.51 (+1.7) and moved up to sixth overall with the best non-automatic qualifying time. Ojora won the second moto with a time of 13.55 (+1.7) to go through automatically. He had the seventh fastest qualifying time.

And both advanced to the NCAA semifinals on June 7 in the 110-meter hurdles. Brackins was fourth in the first moto with a PR of 13.51 (+1.7) and moved up to sixth overall with the best non-automatic qualifying time. Ojora won the second moto with a time of 13.55 (+1.7) to go through automatically. He had the seventh fastest qualifying time. William Jones won the first heat of the 400-meter quarterfinal with a time of 45.25 to automatically advance to the NCAA semifinal on June 7. He had the third fastest qualifying time of the qualifiers. Jones was also the only freshman to advance to the NCAA Championships in the 400 meters of the West Preliminary Rounds.

won the first heat of the 400-meter quarterfinal with a time of 45.25 to automatically advance to the NCAA semifinal on June 7. He had the third fastest qualifying time of the qualifiers. Jones was also the only freshman to advance to the NCAA Championships in the 400 meters of the West Preliminary Rounds. USC’s 4x400m relay team of Jones, Borzor, Brackins Jr. and Allen ran a season-best time of 3:04.04 to place third in their heat and automatically advance to the event’s NCAA Semifinals. USC had the sixth fastest qualifying time.

Bobby Poynter had a time of 1:48.93 to finish fifth in his 800m quarterfinal and finished 18th e general.

had a time of 1:48.93 to finish fifth in his 800m quarterfinal and finished 18th general. Stewart had a season best time of 10.20 (+1.8) to finish fifth in his 100m quarterfinal heat and 13 e overall just missing progress as the top 12 move on to nationals. Borzor had a time of 10.28, just 0.01 off his personal best, finishing sixth in the second heat and tied for 17th place e general.

overall just missing progress as the top 12 move on to nationals. Borzor had a time of 10.28, just 0.01 off his personal best, finishing sixth in the second heat and tied for 17th place general. Allen had a time of 20.89 (+0.4) to finish fifth in his 200m quarterfinal and 16 e general.

general. Dallas wise had a best triple jump of 50-3.25/15.32 (+2.6w) to finish 24e at the regional. Tomorrow USC will participate in the last day of action for the women’s team of the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds, which begins at 1 p.m. with the women’s discus throw. # # # # #

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/5/26/usc-men-advances-four-individuals-and-two-relays-to-2023-track-field-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos