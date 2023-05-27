Sports
Football Announces Wide Receiver Addition
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown announced that EJ Horton, a 6-0, 180-pound, junior wide receiver from Louisville, Kentucky, has signed a grant and will transfer to WVU from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia.
He has two more years of eligibility and was also offered by Colorado, Mississippi State, BYU and California.
EJ Horton, Jr., WR, 6-0, 180, Louisville, Kentucky/Palmetto Academy/Marshall
2022 (Sun.) Marshall
Played for coach Charles Huff at Marshall
Saw action in 12 games, starting the last four games of the season
Helped the Herd finish 9-4 and win the Myrtle Beach Bowl Championship
Finished with 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown
Used on 269 snaps and targeted 28 times
Had two catches for 37 yards with a long of 33 against Georgia State
Season-high four catches for 28 yards with a long of 12 at Old Dominion
Season-best 76 yards on two catches and a season-best 65-yard touchdown at Georgia Southern
Recorded three catches for 39 yards with a length of 23 yards against Coastal Carolina
2021 (Fr.) Marshall
Played six games
Finished with four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown
Season-best three catches for 29 yards with a long of 15 against North Carolina Central
Had a 30-yard touchdown reception in Navy
2020 (COVID) Marshal
Saw action against Massachusetts
Secondary school
Played for coach Kevin Rholetter at Palmetto Academy
Two-time all-region honoree and claimed all conference honors while being named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year in each of his last two seasons
Caught 47 passes for 774 and 11 touchdowns as a senior
Recorded 48 catches, 827 yards and 11 more scores as a junior
Returned three interceptions for touchdowns with three more in the trap game
Personal
Son of Eric Horton and Elizabeth Lee
One of four children (1 brother, 2 sisters)
Major in Health Sciences
