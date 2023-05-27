Football Announces Wide Receiver Addition





MORGANTOWN, W. Va. West Virginia University football coach Neal Brown announced that EJ Horton, a 6-0, 180-pound, junior wide receiver from Louisville, Kentucky, has signed a grant and will transfer to WVU from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. He has two more years of eligibility and was also offered by Colorado, Mississippi State, BYU and California. EJ Horton, Jr., WR, 6-0, 180, Louisville, Kentucky/Palmetto Academy/Marshall 2022 (Sun.) Marshall Played for coach Charles Huff at Marshall

Saw action in 12 games, starting the last four games of the season

Helped the Herd finish 9-4 and win the Myrtle Beach Bowl Championship

Finished with 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown

Used on 269 snaps and targeted 28 times

Had two catches for 37 yards with a long of 33 against Georgia State

Season-high four catches for 28 yards with a long of 12 at Old Dominion

Season-best 76 yards on two catches and a season-best 65-yard touchdown at Georgia Southern

Recorded three catches for 39 yards with a length of 23 yards against Coastal Carolina 2021 (Fr.) Marshall Played six games

Finished with four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown

Season-best three catches for 29 yards with a long of 15 against North Carolina Central

Had a 30-yard touchdown reception in Navy 2020 (COVID) Marshal Saw action against Massachusetts Secondary school Played for coach Kevin Rholetter at Palmetto Academy

Two-time all-region honoree and claimed all conference honors while being named the team’s Offensive Player of the Year in each of his last two seasons

Caught 47 passes for 774 and 11 touchdowns as a senior

Recorded 48 catches, 827 yards and 11 more scores as a junior

Returned three interceptions for touchdowns with three more in the trap game Personal Son of Eric Horton and Elizabeth Lee

One of four children (1 brother, 2 sisters)

Major in Health Sciences

