App State and Louisiana advance to Semifinals Saturday at Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Baseball Championship

MONTGOMERIEAla. App State and Louisiana advanced to the semifinals of the 2023 Guardian Credit Union Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship presented by Troy University in Montgomery, Ala., on Saturday via elimination game wins on day four.

No. No. 6-seeded App State will have to beat No. 2-seeded Southern Miss twice on Saturday to advance to the championship game – the same goes for No. 4-seeded Louisiana against No. 1-seeded Coastal Carolina.

The Mountaineers and Golden Eagles meet first at 9:00 AM CT, followed by the Ragin Cajuns and Chanticleers at 12:30 PM CT. If necessary, games would follow on Saturday evenings.

GAME 11 No. 6 seed App Status final. No. 3 seed Troy, 14-10

App State, which won its first-ever Sun Belt baseball tournament two years ago, reached new heights as a program by advancing to Saturday’s semifinals at the Sun Belt Baseball Championship with a 14-10 victory over Troy in the fifth game of the two programs from the past nine days.

Junior outfielders Kole Myers and Ethan Kavanagh delivered back-to-back singles to open the game and used a wild pitch, groundout and passed ball to score, giving the Trojans an early 2–0 lead.

A two-out Trojan rally in the second round accounted for three more to make it 5-0 in Troy’s favor. Junior shortstop Tremayne Cobb Jr.’s single to right brought home Kavanagh, who had reached on a walk and a basesloaded single to center by senior second baseman Donovan. Whibbs allowed junior first baseman William Sullivan, who had also walked, and Cobb Jr. scored.

App State called redshirt senior lefthanded pitcher Eli Ellington out of the bullpen with the bases loaded for Sullivan in the top of the fourth. The junior drew a five-pitch walk to extend Troy’s advantage to 6-0 and Trojan tournament hero Cobb Jr. , whose sacrifice fly Kavanagh scored for the third time in the day to make it 7-0.

The Mountaineers had a chance of their own with one out, the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning, with senior catcher Hayden Cross, redshirt sophomore shortstop Austin St. Laurent and senior designated hitter Alex Reed all with singles. Troy grad student right-handed pitcher Zach Fruit struckout junior outfielder Hunter Wilder, but issued a two-out walk to senior third baseman Andrew Terrell to score the first App State run, 7–1. A single roped to center by sophomore outfielder CJ Boyd scored two more to make it 7-3 and chase Fruit.

With two-on and two-out in the bottom of the fifth, Trojan junior right-handed reliever Kristian Asbury blew a 3-2 fastball from Reed to erase Mountaineer’s scoring threat.

A two-out rally by App State gave 10 runs in the bottom of the sixth with a two-RBI single to left field by St. Laurent, a two-RBI triple off the left field wall by Reed and a two-run bomb by Boyd that hit the left Riverwalk Stadium boundaries and caused the most damage. The Mountaineers scored all 10 points with two outs to turn a 7-3 deficit into a 13-7 lead.

Troy got one back in the top of the eighth. Senior catcher Clay Stearns reached on a leadoff double to right, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a sac-fly by Myers. Boyd hit another home run over the left field wall in the bottom of the eighth to make it 14-8 Mountaineers.

An increase of two outs in the ninth inning gave the Trojans two more, but the comeback bid fell short at 14-10 when Kavanagh lined to center on a well-hit ball with two runners in scoring position.

GAME 12 No. 4 seed Louisiana final. No. 5 State of Texas, 12-6

For the second time in the Sun Belt Baseball Championship and the fifth time this season, Louisiana outlasted Texas State. The reigning Sun Belt Tournament Champion Ragin Cajuns scored early and often in a 12-6 victory over the Bobcats to avoid elimination.

Louisiana wasted no time getting on the board. After a leadoff double by senior third baseman Max Marusak in the first inning, the Ragin Cajuns used a sacrifice bunt and a sacrifice fly to bring him home.

Freshman second baseman Chase Mora brought home the tying run for Texas State in the bottom half of the frame, doubling down the left field line with men on the corners.

Sophomore shortstop Kyle DeBarge sparked a two-out rally for the Ragin Cajuns in the third. Junior outfielder Carson Roccaforte followed with a single into rightfield, with DeBarge scoring on an error. Sophomore outfielder Conor Higgs then reached and Roccaforte scored on a ball that went past the first baseman for a second straight Bobcat error.

The fourth proved fruitful for both teams, with Louisiana tacking on three points in the top half and Texas State responding with a run of its own in the bottom of the frame. Higgs did the most damage for the Ragin Cajuns, driving in half with a double to right center. A single off the right by senior outfielder Jose Gonzalez with two men on the counter gave the Bobcats.

A leadoff single by senior outfielder Heath Hood and a two-out double to center left by senior first baseman CJ Willis made it 7-2 to the Ragin Cajuns in the top of the fifth. Back-to-back doubles by Mora and redshirt junior August Ramirez to open the bottom half led to a two-run frame for the Bobcats to narrow the gap to 7-4.

The teams traded runs in the sixth and seventh, with Higgs driving in his third for the Ragin Cajuns and Mora posting his second for the Bobcats to make it 9-6 heading into the final frame.

Roccaforte stepped to the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth and delivered a base-clearing double into the left center hole to give the Ragin Cajuns plenty of room to breathe, 12-6.

It was a game of firsts for Louisiana on the mound with Centerville, Ala. native freshman left-hander Steven Cash earning his first collegiate victory and Sweet Water, Ala. product junior right-hander JT Etheridge picking up his first save of the season.

CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Saturday May 27

Game 13 No. 2 Seed Southern Miss vs. No. 6 Seed App State, 9:00 AM CT

Game 14 No. 4 Seed Louisiana vs. No. 1 Seed Coastal Carolina, 12:30 a.m. CT

If necessary 4:00 PM CT

If necessary 7:30 PM CT

Sunday May 28

Championship game 1 p.m. CT