Gavaskar, Sehwag, Kapil Dev why cricket’s biggest names leave a bad taste in the mouth





After winning the 2001 All-England Championships, badminton star Pullela Gopichand turned down an offer to support a cola brand. He did not practice a sport that paid well, but Gopichand was unwilling to shake his convictions with money. Aware of the health hazards, he had stopped drinking carbonated drinks by then. In the highly commercialized sports ecosystem, Gopi is an exception.

Some of cricket’s biggest names have left a bad taste in their mouths with their pick for endorsement during the ongoing Indian Premier League. In a casting coup, Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Kapil Dev and Chris Gayle have come together to promote silver-coated elaichi, a mouth freshener made by a famous pan masala company. Pan masala, the real money spinner, is sold with a health warning. During commercial breaks of the world’s most-watched cricket league, the four greats spout poorly written lines about their respective generations’ stroke-making approach before extracting content from a sachet. There is no pretense that the brand name of the pan masala company is clearly visible. During an over-break of the IPL, the captive audience also includes millions of school and college-aged impressionable youth. Cricket players also have other questionable connections. Today’s top cricket stars, including MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli (he decided not to prolong a coke drink) and Hardik Pandya, endorse fantasy leagues, a legal business similar to sports betting, which is banned in India. They encourage people to make money by predicting player performance, but it’s an open secret that the house always wins. However, courts have said that the fantasy sports format is a game of skill and not a game of chance, protecting operators from the gambling/betting tag. During the two-month IPL, the annual El Dorado for advertisers, Gavaskar, Gayle, Kapil Dev and Sehwag helped raise awareness of pan masala. Each of them has star power and can sell almost anything. Gayle, a great T20, makes everything he endorses look cool. Sehwag’s rustic charm can work wonders. Advertisements from the 1980s featuring Gavaskar and Kapil Dev still resonate today. What prompted Kapil to go from the charming Palmolive ka jawaab nahi to Kamala Pasand elaichi, anokha swaad? The misstep cannot be attributed to naivety. These cricketers are not the first celebrities to be courted by pan masala manufacturers. Bollywood’s biggest actors have faced similar reactions. Two years ago, Amitabh Bachchan withdrew from endorsing silver-coated elaichi after being cheated. Akshay Kumar apologized to all fans and well-wishers. He too, like Bachchan, promoted elaichi and said after the negative press that he would be extremely conscious when making future choices. Even a martini-sipping sophisticated James Bond tarnished his reputation and tuxedo. Health officials in Delhi notified Pierce Brosnan and threatened him with a fine and jail time for appearing on the front pages of newspapers and on TV promoting pan masala. Brosnan apologized, and his justification: He was told the blue can contained a popular mouth freshener. The clever trick being used these days is to use silver-coated elaichi as a brand extension (a standalone product from the same company) to get around rules that prohibit celebrities from advertising products that require a health warning. Advertising Standards Council of India’s (ASCI) CEO and General Secretary Manisha Kapoor said: “ASCI’s celebrity guidelines already require celebrities not to endorse products that require a health warning. Surrogate advertising is not allowed, but there is no restriction on endorsing brand extensions as of now. However, Kapoor added, such participation could invoke the provisions of the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) administered by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While such products (silver-plated elaichi) may overcome hurdles imposed by the Cable TV Act and the ASCI Code, it may be in violation of COTPA. India’s greatest test opener ever scolded a cricketer on-air for his untucked jersey. But when he’s on a sticky wicket, Sunny G’s conscience hasn’t tickled him. The quartet of elaichi chewers have also dealt with anti-aircraft guns such as Bachchan and Kumar. But every night they have no qualms about appearing in ads that raise moral questions. At the same time, they are experts in official pre- and post-match IPL shows that bring a win-win situation for the Indian pan-masala billionaires. [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/columns/gavaskar-sehwag-kapil-dev-cricket-names-bad-taste-8631569/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos