Buff Golfers open 23rd at NCAA Championship Finals

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. The University of Colorado men’s golf team opened the first round of the NCAA Championship Finals here Friday tied for 23rd place, but the Buffalos are in quite a position as their team finished above par after the day.

No. 11 Georgia Tech was that team, though it ran an even-par 280. No. No. 8 Pepperdine and No. 28 Arkansas are tied for second, one back at 281, with a three-way tie between No. 1 Vanderbilt, No. No. 2 North Carolina and No. 5 Texas Tech for fourth with 2-over 282. Defending champion and No. 17 Texas started with a 15-over 295 to finish 27th.

Colorado, ranked No. 48, tied for 23rd with Pac-12 rival Oregon on 12-over 292 scores. The top 15 teams after Sunday’s third round will advance to the fourth and final on Monday; currently two teams are tied for that position with 9-over 289s.

“It’s a challenging course, which gets even stronger when the wind picks up,” says the head coach Roy Edwards said. The wind picked up to 15 miles per hour at times, but died down towards the end of the first lap.

All five Buffalos started “safely” parrying the 390-yard, par-4 10th hole on the 7,289-yard, par-70 Grayhawk Golf Club course design; half of the field (15 teams) started in the morning wave. The Buffs were in second place at one point with 1-over par when the team was five to seven holes in, but then hit a rough stretch. CU then closed out the back nine with one birdie, nine pars, five bogeys and two double bogeys to make the turn at 9-over.

The four players who finally had their scores on the team total settled down and recorded five birdies (and 22 pars) against nine bogeys. Colorado eventually finished 11th in the morning pool and was 26th when the afternoon rounds began. The 292 team score still tied for the fourth-best gross score for a single round by a CU team in the Finals.

Colorado’s best player, sophomore Dylan McDermott , the Buffaloes led Friday with an 1-over 71; that tied him for 31st. After a slow start with two bogeys in his first four holes (Nos. 11 and 13), he made a birdie on No. 14 before completing eight pars in a row. After scoring his final bogey of the round at No. 5, he parred the next two holes before birdying the 188-yard, par-3 8th hole to return to just 1-over.

He was one of the few players designated No. 1 to lead their teams in the opening round, as only 10 of 30 did so. And including the six individuals who qualified here, the batting average for the 36 was well above the norm at 72.9 (72.2 for the 30 team representatives).

freshman Hunter Swanson got a 2-over 72, which puts him in a tie for 47th place; he had a team-high four birdies against four bogeys and a double mixed with nine pars. He birdied numbers 13 and 14, putting him at 1-under at the time, the last time a CU player would be under par in the round.

sophomore Justin Beaver is tied for 70th place after creating a 3-over 73, as he had three birdies and five bogeys with 10 pars. He scored CU’s first birdie on the day, scoring a 4 in the 650-yard, par-5 11th. He ended the round with a birdie on the par-3 8th, which McDermott would follow with another birdie, only the second hole (numbered 14) that two Buffs birdie together on Friday. Making a birdie for No. 11, he joined Swanson as the only Buffalo to be on the proverbial “lucky side of par” at any point in the first round.

sophomore Jack Holland shot a 6-over 76 to tie for 115th, as he had a birdie and seven bogeys to start here. He shot 38 on any nine, with his birdie at No. 7, one of just 17 on the day on the hole, playing second hardest in the first round.

sophomore Tucker Clark posted a 10-over 80 and is tied for 153rd place. He started strong, parried his first seven holes, but pared only two more after that; he played his last 10 holes at the 10-over, with eight bogeys and a double.

“I thought we were a little nervous at the beginning, but we came along,” said Edwards. “We struggled on holes 15 through 17, and then 18 was just brutal. As we’ve done all year, the guys kept fighting and held up really well there. Justin made a great putt on 8, Dylan chipped one in and Hunter closed with a birdie. We just have to be patient and play our games. Tomorrow afternoon will be tough conditions, but I expect we will play well.”

The 18th hole, a par-4 of 520 yards, played the toughest of all the holes on Friday, but was slightly easier for the 15 afternoon teams. CU’s quintet had a par, two bogeys and two doubles; in the end, the field had only 13 birdies, with 76 pars, 49 bogeys, 16 doubles and two triples. Texas Tech was the only team to not let a player score over par on the hole, while Duke was the only one with three birdies, but even finished overall with a bogey and a double from his other duo.

Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman is the individual leader through 18 holes, as he carded a 6-under 64; he had six birdies and 12 pars, one of only two players not to have a bogey or worse all round. He leads three players by two strokes.

The second round is scheduled for Saturday; Colorado will once again be paired with Chattanooga and New Mexico and will start at No. 1 at 1:20 PM local time. After Sunday’s third round, the field will be narrowed down to the final 15 teams and nine unaffiliated individuals. The top eight teams then move on to match play, with quarter-finals and semi-finals on May 30 and the championship game on May 31.

COMMENTS: Senior Jack Hughes is also traveling as an alternate in case of illness, injury, or just to substitute in temperatures approaching the mid-90s at the height of the round, but was only 77 when the Buffs teed off at 8 a.m. local time. The CU tour party arrived here Tuesday after minus one player Swanson joined the team in time for dinner Wednesday after advancing to the eighth round (quarterfinals) of the USGA Four Ball Championship in South Carolina; he had five competitive rounds last Saturday through Tuesday (his partner was Colorado Mines freshman Maxwell Lange) The average score for all 156 rounds was 73.24 (it was 73.34 after the 78 rounds in the morning, when 10 players shot in the 60s and seven others paired) Ohio State’s Maxwell Moldovan was the only other bogey-free player; he had one birdie and 17 pars for an 1-under 69 McDermott and Swanson had CU’s best nines, both games par-35 up front Colorado played the par-3s at 5-over (tied 17th, three schools tied) The Buffs just had nine birdies (tied for 27th, Arkansas and Pepperdine had 20 at the top of the chart) and their 52 pars tied for 16th (Florida State had the high of 61) There were only two eagles Friday, neither on a par-5: one on a hole-in-one by Oregon’s Grayson Leach on the 173-yard par-3 16th and the other on the par-4 12th by Jackson Buchanan of Illinois the Pac-12 Championship).

NOTES II: Four Pac-12 schools advanced to the NCAA Finals, all together: Stanford leads the way to tie for 17th with a 10-over 290, followed by hosts Arizona State (tied for 21st, 291), and Colorado and Oregon (both tied for 23rd, 292).