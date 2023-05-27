Colorado could be the main protagonist of college football this September





College football season is still months away, so it’s never too early to get excited, right? Excitement is at an all-time high for the Colorado Buffaloes since the hiring of Deion Sanders. Yes, a flurry of players left before and after the spring game, but every day they are matched with a top recruit or transfer portal player. Coach Prime has been overhauling the staff and roster at a record pace, so much so that some, like Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi is not thrilled about the goings-on in Boulder. Still, the spring game was sold out, and Colorado’s new offensive duo of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way player Travis Hunter has exciting potential. As a result, Colorado will be a program to watch this season despite going 1-11 in 2022. Chip Patterson of CBS Sports dropped some of his biggest storylines for the upcoming college football season, and he has Sanders first season with the Buffs at No. 2. Here’s what Patterson wrote: Speaking of week-to-week analysis and reactions, Colorado will be a prominent player, if not the main protagonist, of college football in September. Sander’s charismatic presence and meteoric rise from HBCU Jackson State to Colorado’s Power Five is intoxicating from an attention point of view. Not only was Sanders a football Hall of Famer as a player, but he was also an American sports icon. Now he is the most talked about coach at the university level. Sanders has revamped Colorado’s roster and revitalized the community around a proud program that once competed for championships. His use of the transfer portal, currently at 48 commits in this transfer class, per 247Sports, has made this rebuild as revolutionary as his two-way and two-sport career. There’s a lot to like about Colorado, and there are also reasons to be concerned, but it’s going to be an exciting year in Boulder either way. Contact/follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page at Facebook to follow the ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes, and views. More football! Colorado offers up-and-coming California athlete Drey Garner Top-10 class of 2025 QB KJ Lacey receives offer from Colorado The Oklahoman reports that Colorado could join the Big 12 “soon.” Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire

