Russian Wimbledon girls’ winner Sofya Zhuk turns to OnlyFans for her next step after retiring from tennis

Sofya Zhuk won the girls’ singles title at Wimbledon in 2015, but has since given up professional tennis for another source of income: as the creator of OnlyFans.

Russian Zhuk, now 23 years old, has announced her plans to open a channel on the adult platform where people can post photos and videos of themselves for a monthly fee.

It’s a far cry from her success as a teenager, when she beat fellow Russian Anna Blinkova in straight sets at Wimbledon’s famous No. 1 court to win the girls’ singles title without dropping a single set during the tournament.

However, despite a strong start as a junior player, coming from Justine Henin’s tennis academy in Belgium, Zhuk found her career was blighted by injury.

Her last professional match came in a first-round qualifying defeat at Wimbledon in 2019, with back injuries the following year at the age of 20 bringing a premature end to Zhuk’s tennis career.

She told German site Bild: My body needed rest. I was in so much trouble that even the doctors wouldn’t treat me.

‘I don’t normally digest protein, so the discs in my vertebrae behave like those of a 60-year-old.

“I always played with terrible pain, I loved tennis, but I had to think about my health.”

Zhuk now lives in Miami, Florida and works by renting out expensive cars and yachts in the area.

The Russian also works as a model – and has now announced plans to take control of her own career by setting up the OnlyFans page.

Zhuk came through Justine Henin’s tennis academy in Belgium but was hampered by injuries

Zhuk said, “Guys, the moment you all have been waiting for is finally here! There will be a lot of interesting material.’

However, the former tennis protégé has stated that she will never be completely without clothes on the platform, opting instead to stick to bikinis or cocktail dresses. as shown on her Instagram pagewhich has more than 169,000 followers.

The price of monthly access to Zhuk’s OnlyFans page remains unknown, as does when the content can actually be appreciated by supporters.

Her opponent in the 2015 Wimbledon final, Anna Blinkova, remains a top professional and will face the BelgianYsaline Bonaventure in the first round of the French Open in Paris.