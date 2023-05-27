Lamont Revives Hockey Myth; And is more money being overlooked?

As residents of Hartford’s North End continued to complain about their neighborhood’s longstanding sewer overflows and four women were hit by a nearby motorist, Governor Lamont discovered what the city Real needs: the return of a big league hockey team like the long-lost Whalers.

So the governor said he planned to contact the commissioner of the National Hockey League about moving the Arizona Coyotes to Hartford, since voters in the team’s hometown of Tempe had just rejected a proposal to create an entertainment center in which an arena could have been built for the team.

“This is a great hockey state,” the governor said, and Hartford is “a great hockey city.” It shows in the passion we have for the Whalers going back years, still one of the best selling jerseys. I think we can guarantee them a very strong market here, and a government willing to be their partner.”

Oh,Please, Governor. It wasn’t like that at all.

The whalers left Hartford for North Carolina in 1997, precisely because that’s what Connecticut isnot“a great hockey state” and Hartford isnot “a great hockey town.” The whalers couldn’t make any money here, but the state government still managed to lose a lot on them.

In 1996, when the whalers demanded that the government build them a new arena even though they could not fill the arena at the Hartford Civic Center, the Journal Inquirer calculated that between bailouts, discounted and unpaid government loans, and free use of the arena, the state government subsidized the team with $32 per ticket sold, or $1,400 per spectator per season.

Despite these subsidies, Whalers attendance was nearly the lowest in the league, and a Whalers game was always a bit like the Grateful Dead concert joke: the same few thousand people all the time.

Most of Connecticut was indifferent, sparing its local sports enthusiasm for University of Connecticut basketball.

Since there has long been talk of the state government having to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to renovate the civic center, the governor and others might think that the state government should buy a hockey team to go with the project and try to make downtown Hartford fill up with suburbs more often, though they all just leave town when the game is over. Hockey won’t get them and their families to move to the city. Better schools, lower taxes and less crime maybe, but that’s not going to happen.

Hockey? Been there, done that, and all we’ve got is the worthless sweater.

* * *

Then recently State Treasurer Erick Russell found $381 million that could be used by the state government to break the stalemate between Governor Lamont and the Democratic majority in the General Assembly over funding for the “baby bonds” program, it was presented as a triumph. But was it?

It can be considered a triumph insofar as the money found allows the program to get underway without the state government borrowing $600 million as originally planned, to which the governor objected. The use of cash will save $200 million in program costs.

But it should be embarrassing to the extent that so much money was discovered so late in the state budget process and then supposedly committed without ever going through regular legislative review.

Where was the money hidden all this time? Russell says he came across it in an insurance account opened four years ago to guarantee the solvency of the state government’s teachers’ pension fund. Now that the fund is healthy, says the treasurer, the insurance account can be liquidated.

Whether all the money “found” by the treasurer in this way should be allocated to his favorite program, as he assumes, is really a decision for the legislature and should come after public discussion of competing uses for the money .

The non-profit organizations whose low-paid employees perform most of the state government’s social work may be eager to hear about this issue. So are nursing home workers, who aren’t paid very well either, even though most of their patients are state wards.

Can the treasurer still pull rabbits out of the hat?them? Does he know if there are more millions lying around aimlessly in other obscure accounts?

Or does he only watch programs he likes?