How is the Indian contingent doing at the tournament?

The Indian contingent at the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships held in Durban, South Africa showed their skills and determination but failed to secure any medals in the tournament. A total of 11 Indian players including famous Olympians Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra represented the country in various categories.
Sharath Kamal Achanta made a strong start in the men’s singles by beating Austrian David Serdaroglu 4-1. However, in the round of 64, he faced a tough test against South Korean Lee Sang Su and was defeated in straight sets. Another prominent Indian player, G Sathiyan fought hard against England’s Tom Jarvis and finally won in a thrilling seven-set match. However, he was unable to progress as he was defeated by Germany’s Dang Qiu in the round of 64.
Manika Batra led the Indian onslaught in the women’s singles category, taking a convincing round of 128 victory over Algerian Lynda Loghraibi. She extended her winning streak in the round of 64 by defeating Singapore’s Xin Ru Wong. However, she was eliminated in the round of 32 by Puerto Rico’s Adriana Diaz.
The Indian pairs showed their abilities in the doubles competitions, but failed to progress beyond the round of 16. In the men’s doubles event, Sharath Kamal Achanta and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran formed a formidable partnership, winning their first two matches against Egyptian and Danish opponents. They were defeated in a thrilling match by England’s Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford.
Manika Batra and Archana Kamath competed in the women’s doubles, where they defeated American and Hungarian pairs in the preliminary rounds. Unfortunately, they were eliminated in the eighth finals by the Japanese Hina Hayata and Mima Ito.
In the mixed doubles category, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra showed great chemistry and took victories against Luxembourg and Brazilian pairs. However, they were eliminated in the round of 16 by Sweden’s Truls Moregard and Christina Kallberg.
Although the Indian table tennis players showed their talent and fought valiantly, overall they failed to secure any medals at the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships. Nevertheless, their participation in the tournament serves as a testament to the growing prominence of Indian table tennis. on the world stage.
World Table Tennis Championships 2023: Results of Indian players
Men’s singles:
Round of 128
Manush Shah lost 1-4 to Cho Seungmin (South Korea).
Sharath Kamal Achanta defeated David Serdaroglu (Austria) 4-1
G Sathiyan defeated Tom Jarvis (England) 4-3
Harmeet Desai lost 1-4 to Thiago Apollonia (Portugal).
Round of 64
Sharath Kamal Achanta lost 0-4 to Lee Sang Su (South Korea).
G Sathiyan lost 0-4 to Dang Qiu (Germany).
Women’s Singles:
Round of 128
Manika Batra defeated Lynda Loghraibi (Algeria) 4-0
Sreeja Akula defeated Nicole Arlia (Italy) 4-1
Sutirtha Mukherjee lost 3-4 to Tatiana Kukulkova (Slovakia).
Reeth Tennison defeated Hana Arapovic (Croatia) 4-2
Round of 64
Sreeja Akula lost 0-4 to Ying Han (Germany).
Reeth Tennison lost 1-4 to Nina Mittelham (Germany).
Manika Batra defeated Xin Ru Wong (Singapore) 4-0
Round of 32
Manika Batra lost 3-4 to Adriana Diaz (Puerto Rico).
Men’s doubles:
Round of 64
Sharath Kamal Achanta/G Sathiyan beat Mohamed El-Beiali/Mohamed Shouman (Egypt) 3-0
Harmeet Desai/Manush Shah beat Denis Zholudev/Sagantay Kurmambayev (Kazakhstan) 3-0
Round of 32
Sharath Kamal Achanta/G Sathiyan beat Anders Lind (Denmark)/Bence Majoros (Hungary) 3-0
Harmeet Desai/Manush Shah lost to Shunsuke Togami/Yukiya Uda (Japan) 0-3
Round of 16
Sharath Kamal Achanta/G Sathiyan lost to Paul Drinkhall/Liam Pitchford (England) 1-3
Women’s doubles:
Round of 64
Manika Batra/Archana Kamath defeated Emily Quan/Yishiuan Lin (USA) 3-1
Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale defeated Gaia Monfardini/Nicole Arlia (Italy) 3-2
Round of 32
Manika Batra/Archana Kamath defeated Dora Madarasz/Georgina Pota (Hungary) 3-0
Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale lost to Yingsha Sun/Manyu Wang (China) 0-3
Round of 16
Manika Batra/Archana Kamath lost 0-3 to Hina Hayata/Mima Ito (Japan)
Mixed Doubles:
Round of 64
G Sathiyan/Manika Batra beat Xia Lian Ni/Luka Mladenovic (Luxembourg) 3-2
Manav Thakkar/Archana Kamath got a walkover from Daniel Gonzalez/Melanie Diaz (Puerto Rico) 3-0 (NA)
Round of 32
G Sathiyan/Manika Batra beat Eric Jouti/Luca Kumahara (Brazil) 3-1
Manav Thakkar/Archana Kamath lost 2-3 to Nikhil Kumar/Amy Wang (USA)
Round of 16
G Sathiyan/Manika Batra lost to Truls Moregard/Christina Kallberg (Sweden) 1-3
