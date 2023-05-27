Florida State advances to the Women’s College World Series





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. The No. 3 seeded Florida State Softball Team (55-9) secured their ticket to the Women’s College World Series with a 4-2 victory over No. 14 seeded Georgia (42-15) at the Seminole Softball Complex. This is the Seminoles’ first Super Regional Series win at home since the 2018 Women’s College World Series Championship side. FSU began their work in the third with two consecutive hit pitches to start the inning before a grounder moved Autumn Belviy and Josie Muffley into scoring position. Jahni Kerr had a chance to pull in the first points of the game and did so with a shot at Georgia’s shortstop who opted to throw home, but Belviy just beat the ticker by the narrowest of margins and the Noles were in business. . Kalei Harding was next to bat and continued her strong postseason performance with a beautifully hit two-run RBI double to left to score Muffley and Kerr for a 3-0 lead after three. She ended the evening with two hits and currently leads the team in the postseason with 12 hits. Georgia was able to respond in the bottom of the third with a groundout to first base, enabling the runner on third base to score its first run. Noles’ next run came in the sixth when Hallie Wacaser crushed a liner to right for an RBI single to send Amaya Ross to home plate and restore the three-run lead. The Bulldogs turned up the pressure in the sixth with an RBI single to cut the lead to two before Kathryn Sandercock came in relief. She ended the inning with a walk, a pop-up and two swinging strikeouts to get the crowd into full swing. In the bottom of the seventh, with the winning run for Georgia at the plate, Sandercock forced a flyout to Kaley Mudge to clinch the win and qualify for the 2023 Women’s College World Series. In their final appearances in Tallahassee, Mack Leonard and Kathryn Sandercock took a bow with mighty performances in the circle. Leonard had one of her most dominant performances in the circle with her FSU-best 4.1 innings, retiring the first six batters to start the game, allowing only one extra hit in her 50 pitches and picking up her fifth career win as a Seminole . Sandercock came in relief for the 180th appearance for Florida State, now the all-time leader in pitching appearances in program history, providing clutch fields in tight situations and picking up her ninth save of the season. The Seminoles are now packing their bags and heading to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series, taking on No. 6 Oklahoma State on Thursday, June 1. For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Softball), Instagram (fsusoftball), and Facebook (Florida State Seminoles Softball).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seminoles.com/florida-state-advances-to-the-womens-college-world-series/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos