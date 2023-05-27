New Milford Cricket Club grows, gains national exposure





NEW MILFORD Jay Singh launched the New Milford Cricket Club in 2005 with just one team and 20 adult players.

But in the last three years alone, the club has grown massively to 100 players and multiple adult and youth teams, and now the club may even be bringing international cricketers to the city.

Hadley Slade-Jones, a New Milford Cricket Club volunteer and youth coordinator for USA Cricket’s New England region, praised the city’s support for the team’s success, especially as cricket gains momentum in the United States. I can’t imagine a city more supportive than New Milford, Slade-Jones said. The city has been incredibly supportive of us Cricket is really starting to get some infrastructure and grow and it’s creating a real opportunity for New Milford to get involved in the game which is huge worldwide and growing more and more in the United States. ‘A Cricket Community’ Singh, a New Milford resident, said the club previously played at Danbury before moving to New Milford. Today, he said the club trains year-round and participates in competitions across the state. He said the teams practice at the Connecticut Sports Arena at 32 Still River Drive in the winter and at Clatter Valley Park the rest of the year. Games are held around 10am on Saturdays and Sundays, though Singh said the teams sometimes play two games a day. Match schedules can be found on theNew Milford Cricket In Connecticut Facebook Pagethe cricHQ websiteor the New Milford Cricket Club website. Singh said New Milford Cricket Club is planning to launch a new cricket ground at 125 Town Farm Road in June. International, current and former players are invited to attend. Slade-Jones, who lives in Saudi Arabia, said part of the game’s appeal is the sense of being part of a cricket community, a kind of social game with friendships and bonding and travel opportunities. The real challenge for a cricket club is how to engage people who aren’t natural participants in the game of cricket, he said, and what we’re seeing in New Milford are sports that are more mainstream. American baseball and football seem to be taken relatively more seriously, the parents seem to want more performance, the coaches seem to want more performance. Slade-Jones said the New Milford Cricket Club uses cricket as a platform for teaching life skills such as teamwork, leadership and interacting with people from different cultures and generations. What we find is that people who may not have enjoyed the competitive nature of basketball and football are enjoying the camaraderie and inclusiveness of the Cricket Club, he said. Slade-Jones said the club is committed to youth and women’s development, resulting in multiple youth cricket teams and the women’s cricket team, the New Milford Tigers. Singh said the city approached him to start a youth cricket program, which now runs in eight-week sessions over the summer. That has helped grow the number of players, Singh said. It makes me very happy that I am doing something for the young generation. The club has also merged its youth and adult teams into a hybrid team. Singh said he wants to grow the sport by introducing cricket to middle and high schools, be it a sports team or an after-school program. They should give it a try, see if they like it, Singh said. To me, in order for someone to play it, they have to enjoy it. Build a national reputation As well as bringing cricket to the city, New Milford Cricket Club has grown to cover national and international levels of the game. Slade-Jones said the club has produced five female cricketers on their way to the US U19 women’s cricket team; currently has two players attempting to make the USA U19 national team for the Northeast region; and has teams from U11 through adults, including mixed teams and an all-female team. In addition, he said the club has excellent relations with USA Cricket, which he says is the interface to the global game of cricket. We are building a reputation where we are now recognized by USA Cricket, by clubs across the country, for our focus and innovation around the youth and women’s teams and recognition for individual achievements, he said. Slade-Jones said New Milford Cricket Club hopes to welcome some cricket superstars to the city as international cricket teams are scheduled to come to the United States for the World Cup next year. We are working with national players to bring them here for some youth coaching sessions, Singh said. We brought in a professional cricket coach from Australia last year who coached the youth teams. Slade-Jones said the team is also looking forward to a visit from international cricketer Jenny Thompson in the autumn. Thompson undertakes her World Cricket Tour to play, coach and mentor women and girls in over 50 countries to bring about change through cricket, according to her LinkedIn page.

