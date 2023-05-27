Jacobusse finishes season for Huskies T&F at NCAA Championships







PEOPLE, Col. – Senior Jesse Jacobusse wrapped up her husky career in the preliminary round of the 800m at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Pueblo, Colorado, on Friday night. “The end of a season is always bittersweet and especially when your student-athletes don’t have their best performances to wrap things up,” said assistant head coach Robert Young. “I am so proud of the growth and achievements both Jesse and Clayton have exhibited over the past two years that I have worked with them. “They have all left an undeniable mark on the program and have laid a foundation that we want to continue to build on. If we lose them, we have big gaps to fill, but they have also shown the way so that our next generation knows that they too can compete on the program.” the national level.” The Chelsea, Michigan native, placed seventh in the first heat of the women’s 800m preliminary round, with a time of 2:17.83. Overall, Jacobusse placed 18th in the event. Jacobusse went through the 400 meters in 1:03.98 with sixth place before dropping to seventh in the final 400 meters. “Jesse is one of the most driven people I have ever met and she is finishing her career at Tech as one of the best runners to ever come through the track and field team, including all the accolades she received as a member of the football program,” said head coach Kristina Owen. “It’s rare that you come across an athlete as talented and versatile as Jesse. I’m so incredibly proud of all she’s accomplished and we’re so excited to see where her next adventures take her.” I didn’t have the race I wanted today,” said Jacobusse. “But my season goal was to get to the national race and set a school record and I achieved those goals. Competing on the National podium has been a dream of mine since joining Tech and I was thankful to finally be able to do that while having a great support system with me today which definitely makes it more special. “My experience at Michigan Tech has been worth so much more than I could express and I am so grateful for all the opportunities I have had to compete in a Tech uniform. I have been fortunate to have the most amazing coaches and teammates during my time at Michigan Tech.” Michigan Tech and that alone made my time as a Husky something I will cherish forever.” Jacobusse is the record holder in the 800m school, breaking Liz Bloche’s record in 2019 with her 2:08:00 performance at the St. Francis Last Chance Invite on the second weekend in May. She is also a two-time All-GLIAC performer in the 800 meters, having placed third in the past two GLIAC Outdoor Championships.

