Imad Wasim and Azam Khan join Seattle Orcas in American Major League Cricket





Imad Wasim and Azam Khan will join the Seattle Orcas in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States, ESPNcricinfo reported. While both players have no central contracts with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), they have agreed in principle to play for the Seattle-based team, a franchise backed by the GMR Group, co-owner of the Indian Premier’s Delhi Capitals League. Competition. The report further added that two other Pakistani players, who are regulars in the national team and have central contracts, are also in talks with another franchise in the MLC. However, their participation in the tournament is pending approval by the PCB, which will decide whether to award No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to participate in the competition. According to media reports, the PCB has responded positively to the MLC’s request to include Pakistani players, but has placed a condition on their participation. The PCB has asked MLC management to pay $25,000 for each player’s involvement in the league. The MLC will take place July 13-30 in Dallas and will feature six teams. The tournament has already attracted renowned players from several cricket-playing countries, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the competition’s inaugural season. Jason Roy has given up his temporary contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to take part in the first edition of the new Twenty20 tournament in the United States.

