Former Spartan Head Football Coach Denny Stolz passed away

5/26/2023 3:10:00 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. Former Michigan State head football coach Denny Stolz passed away on Thursday, May 25. He was 89 (1933-2023). Stolz joined the MSU staff in 1971 and served as the defensive coordinator for the last two seasons of Hall of Fame Coach Duffy Daugherty’s career before being named the program’s 16th head coach on December 13, 1972. The Spartans were 19-13-1 in three seasons under Stolz (1973-75), including back-to-back seven-win campaigns in 1974 and 1975. After going 5-6 in his first season as head coach in 1973, the Spartans bounced back to finish third in the Big Ten standings in 1974 with a 6-1-1 in league play (7-3-1 overall) as Stolz earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors. MSU finished the season on a five-game winning streak that included a legendary victory over Ohio State on November 9 at Spartan Stadium. Levi Jackson’s 88-yard touchdown run with 3:17 left in the game propelled MSU to a 16-13 victory over the Buckeyes in a game ranked among the top 10 games of the 1970s (No. 7) by The Athletic arranged. MSU finished the season ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the UPI Poll, the best finish for the Spartans in eight years. Michigan State went 7–4 in Stolz’s final season at East Lansing in 1975, highlighted by a 10–3 victory over No. 8 Notre Dame on October 4. After leaving MSU, Stolz coached nine seasons (1977-85) at Bowling Green, going 56-45-1 overall and 49-26-1 in Mid-American Conference play, including two league titles (1982, 1985). Stolz finished his career with San Diego State, winning a Western Athletic Conference title in his first season with the Aztecs, going 7–1 in the league and 8–4 overall, while earning a berth in the Holiday Bowl. He was also named 1976 WAC Coach of the Year. Stolz was 16-19 overall in three seasons at SDSU (1986-88). Prior to coaching at Michigan State, Stolz compiled a 35-15 record in six seasons (1965-70) at Alma College and led the Scots to three MIAA titles (1967, 1968, 1970) and two undefeated seasons (8- 0 in both seasons). 1967 and 1968). He began his high school coaching career at Haslett High School (40-13-1 record in eight years from 1955-62) and was also an assistant at Lansing Eastern. In 21 seasons as head coach at the collegiate level, Stolz compiled an overall record of 126-92-2 (.577) and was a five-time conference coach of the year (1967 MIAA; 1974 Big Ten; 1982, 1985 MAC; 1986 WAC). Stolz graduated from Alma College in 1955 and played both football and baseball for the Scots. A graduate of Mason High School who played football, basketball and baseball for the Bulldogs, Stolz was inducted into the Greater Lansing Sports Hall of Fame in 2001. MEMORY: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Stolz and his family,” said Mark Dantonio, former Michigan State head coach. “I’ve gotten to know Denny over the years as head coach and have always enjoyed our time together. I invited him to practices and he attended games at Spartan Stadium for many years. He really enjoyed seeing his former players on our golf outings. He was a true Spartan.”

