Big Ten earn spots in NCAA Men’s Tennis Singles and Doubles Finals





NCAA MEN’S TENNIS CENTRAL ORLANDO, Fla. The Big Ten Conference will be represented in both finals of the NCAA Division I Mens Tennis Singles and Doubles Championships, scheduled for Saturday at the USTA National Campus. Michigan senior Ondrej Styler meets Georgias Ethan Quinn in the singles championship at 10am ET. Ohio State unseeded Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter take on the third-seeded Texas duo of Cleeve Harper and Eliot Spizzirri at 11:30am. Both games will be streamed live on NCAA.com. Tournament No. 8 Styler dispatched unseeded Arizona State Murphy Cassone 6-4, 6-3 in a game held indoors on Friday. It was the fifth game in as many days for the reigning Big Ten Athlete of the Year. Styler becomes the first Wolverine since 1987 to make the finals and the third in school history. He also aims to become the first Big Ten singles player to win a national title since Ohio States Blaz Rola in 2013. Born in Prague, Czech Republic, Styler is ranked eighth by the ITA and has a 33-4 record in singles, having won 21 straight matches. Lutschaunig/Trotter defeated Pepperdines Daniel De Jonge and Tim Zeitvogel with scores of 3-6, 7-6, 10-4 rallying after a set down to win a second set tiebreak and a super-breaker. The Ohio State tandem will attempt to become the first Big Ten doubles team to claim a national title since OSU’s Chase Buchanan and Blaz Rola in 2012. Lutschaunig/Trotter have beaten Harper/Spizzirri twice this season: in Columbus on Feb. 5 and on the ITA Indoors in Chicago on February 18. Lutschaunig/Trotter are in 16th placee by the ITA and holds a doubles record of 17-8. The Big Ten have won national singles and doubles championships only once before in the same season, in 2003. That year, Illinois captured the triple crown, winning the team championship along with singles and doubles titles. Tweet #B1GMTennis

