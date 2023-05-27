Sports
Matt Boldy still has steps to take this summer – Minnesota Wild
Matt Boldy started off with some trouble in the scoring department. Then he intermittently found his way to the score sheet. In the third act of the season he flew high with several points per game. In the end, he disappeared in the playoffs. Whiplash from his rollercoaster season left some fans disappointed with his performance, especially how things played out in the most crucial games.
Thankfully, Boldy seems determined to work the off-season to learn and mature at his game.
Boldy has made some headlines in his year and a half in the NHL. He scored a goal in his debut, becoming one of only four Wild players with a hat-trick in their rookie year. Last season, he took over the goal-scoring mantle when Kirill Kaprizov was out and even managed two games with hat-tricks to really kick things up a notch. That’s great, but also contributes to high expectations, which leads to disappointment when we see what happened in the postseason.
From the first game Boldy played, he has shown his star strength and maturity on the ice. That is remarkable for a player who is only 22. Despite this, he can be considered somewhat inexperienced, and it shows in the fact that he has yet to develop.
The games he spent during his rookie year in the NHL exposed one of his weaknesses: his strength. Boldy is tall (6’2″), but he still struggled to fight against some of the beefy defenders. Things that might have come easily to him at lower levels of hockey wouldn’t work against some of the bulky defenders of the In the off-season, Boldy did the work in the gym and came back noticeably more muscular, and it paid off, he’s more willing to take on more of those board fights, even if it’s not quite there yet.
The fact that Boldy is willing to use constructive feedback and do the real work he needs to do in the off-season shows how committed he is to his development. There are aspects of his game that still need to be worked on, and he’s mature enough to realize that and act on it.
But after his first full season in the NHL, it became clear that Boldy needs to become more consistent. All season it seemed like the Boldy scoring machine was on or off. He still finished with 31 goals, but it was easy for fans to get frustrated during the long stretches where the pucks didn’t go in the net. That was doubly true during the dry spells he had after signing his big contract.
A common mistake younger players seem to make is a tendency to swerve to older teammates on the ice. Instead of taking the shot in high pressure situations, they pass to a more experienced player. Boldy is no different. Just by using the eye test, it was easy to see that he procrastinated more when he was in his slump, rather than being assertive when he racked up the points. It looked like that would change after Kaprizov got injured, but those same problems came back during the playoffs. He needs to gain more confidence in himself so that he feels comfortable taking the pictures when he has a job.
While Boldy’s new big-boy contract seemed to spur some great action from him, it might have led to his downtimes as well. There was a lot of pressure on the team in the playoffs. The extra scrutiny that comes with the new $49 million contract may have affected his game. This is of course speculation. But putting the off-season between him and the contract signing could raise some doubts about whether he can make it to bed, even if subconsciously.
When it comes down to it, Boldy is a star player. It shows in both the stats sheet and his drive to improve himself in the off-season. As training camp rolls around next season, it should come as no surprise if Boldy shows he’s ready to take things to the next level.
