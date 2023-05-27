It is our social responsibility to channel the energy of young people into sport





LUCK Despite the torrential downpour that hit Lucknow on Saturday, tucked away at Babu Banarasi Das UP Badminton Academy, under a leaking covered stadium roof, the table tennis matches raged amid chants and chaos. Kamlesh Mehta, former captain of the Indian table tennis team (HT Photo) One of the special guests at this tournament, Kamlesh Mehta, former captain of the Indian table tennis team and the government-appointed national observer for table tennis (TT), took some time off to talk to HT about the future of the sport and how it has changed since its active playing days. Mehta led the Indian TT team from 1982 to 1989 and was the highest ranked Indian player in Asia and the Commonwealth Games. According to Mehta, table tennis is not only attractive as a serious competitive sport, but also as a leisure activity. This is because the infrastructure or requirements for TT are not as extensive or demanding as many other sports. He said that while talented TT players used to drop out or get lost during the transition from school-level to national-level table tennis, the link to the university-level TT scene has now become stronger. Moreover, he also believes that media coverage of local sports talent goes a long way in encouraging young athletes to take it up as a career. We see a lot of coverage of international matches, tournaments and athletes, but the local events are somehow ignored. If you want Indian players to do well then you have to start at the local level, only then it will attract more youngsters. In addition, we have a social responsibility to attract the energy of young people to sports, because it is a way to channel energy into constructive activities, rather than taking a wrong path, Mehta said. While all sports have undergone a transformation in recent decades, Mehta believes that table tennis has undergone the most changes. The only two things that haven’t changed in TT are table size and net size. The color of the table, the floor, the size of the ball and the material, everything has changed in TT since my time, the scoring and match pattern, as well as the technique, he emphasized. However, the best change, according to him, is that the game has become much more professional than before. He believes the most exciting thing is ex-players coming back as coaches, and the experience and knowledge they have to share is invaluable. Their wisdom is now being used to create national stars in the sport.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/others/kamlesh-mehta-on-the-future-of-table-tennis-and-encouraging-local-sports-talents-in-lucknow-s-badminton-academy-101685186969112.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos