The NCAA Tournament Run of De Jonge and Zeitvogel ends in the semifinals





ORLANDO, Fla. Pepperdine seniors Daniel DeJong And Tim Zeitvogel saw their season end in the semifinals of the NCAA Doubles Tournament with a three-set loss to Ohio State’s James Trotter and Andrew Lutschaunig, held at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. The Waves duo won the first set 6-3, but the Buckeyes took the second set tiebreak 7-2 en route to winning the super-breaker 10-4 to clinch their ticket to the national title game. get hold of. Despite the defeat, De Jonge and Zeitvogel are the third doubles team under the current head coach Adam Schaechterle to earn All-American status and second to make the semifinals. They will leave Pepperdine as the 50th and 51st All-Americans in the program’s history. The first set was a back-and-forth affair as both teams failed to hold serve until De Jonge and Zeitvogel held serve at 2–1. The Buckeyes broke back in the next game, but the Pepperdine duo responded with an easy grab to take the lead. The sixth game brought some drama, as De Jonge and Zeitvogel got two game points in a row, but won with a 12-shot rally, then a returning winner from De Jonge gave the Waves a break. The Waves gave up another deuce point in the next game, but held on to serve to take a 5-2 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish. Both teams held on to serve in the next two games, giving the Waves a 6–3 first set win. Unlike the first set, the second set was close as neither team led by more than a break throughout. Both teams held their serve in the second set until De Jonge and Zeitvogel broke Ohio State, but the Buckeyes broke back and held serve, ending the game with their first of two aces in the second set. From then on, both teams held their serves. Pepperdine tied the set at five games apiece by ratcheting up four straight runs and the Buckeyes held on on serve, setting up a crucial play with the Waves trailing 6-5. De Jonge’s strong volleys at the net helped the Waves hold onto service and force a tiebreak. But in the tiebreaker, the Buckeyes broke the Waves, then went up a break on the next run and didn’t look back in their 7-2 tiebreaker victory. The used Buckeyes carried the momentum from the tiebreaker to the deciding tiebreak in the third set. Pepperdine held serve, then the Buckeyes broke back and moved up a break winning a nine-shot rally in what would become the superbreaker’s longest. While Ohio State would take a 5-2 lead after the switch, an ace by De Jonge and a winner by Zeitvogel on the next run helped the Waves hold onto their serve. Yet the waves did not come closer. Ohio State would break Pepperdine, then take a break and win six consecutive points to win the super breaker. RESULTS #14 Trotter/Lutschaunig def. #64 The Young/Zeitvogel 3-6, 7-6 (3), (10-4) TO FOLLOW: Follow @PeppTennis on Facebook and Twitter for instant updates, results and more. Visit pepperdinewaves.com for all information, releases and schedules.



