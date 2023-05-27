Friday night football – Econlib





Friday night football is a tradition in the state of Texas, with high school games often drawing very large crowds. Today I came across a number of news stories suggesting that this cultural tradition indirectly influences government policy. Bloomberg has a story about Governor Abbott’s effort to expand school choice in Texas. He faces predictable opposition from the Democratic Party, which tends to support teachers’ unions. But Democrats are outnumbered in Texas, and Abbott also faces opposition from rural Republicans: The effort has met stiff opposition not only from the Democrats’ traditional allies of public education, but also from rural Republicans who fear more parents are taking their children out of local schools, cutting funding for institutions that serve as community centers. and a source of regional pride, will decimate. . An additional factor for many out-of-town GOP legislators is that their sparsely populated districts often lack private schools, limiting the usefulness of the [education saving] bills for those who do not want to homeschool their children. Perhaps government monopolies seem less oppressive in smaller cities where citizens have more influence over public policy. For example, I suspect that school boards in rural Texas are less likely to impose a “wake up” approach to teaching. If the local football team is a “source of regional pride,” then school choice may seem less attractive than in a larger city like Dallas or Houston. A message written by Matt Yglesias looked at a completely different industry, but came to a similar conclusion: There is a very widespread misconception that the largest corporations have the most influence in politics, while highly fragmented industries such as car dealerships collectively have more influence. As a small example, when Congress was overhauling the Dodd-Frank financial regulations, Elizabeth Warren rolled up the entire financial services industry and created her Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. But to secure the congressional vote, she had to swallow an exemption from CFPB oversight of auto loans because the auto dealers had the power to demand it. The key to the strength of a dealership is that there is one (or more) dealership owners in each district, and they are rooted in the local community, often involved in sponsoring sports teams, visible on local television news, and generally play an important role as a local influencer. . People feel sentimental about local businesses. Republicans like free markets, but theyLovebusinessmen, so if businessmen want to support anti-market policies, Republicans tend to agree. Democrats are more skeptical of business people but less enthusiastic about markets, so it lands in the same place. In California, the Democratic Party is much more powerful than in Texas, so the prospects for education reform are much bleaker. Indeed, Abbott might eventually succeed despite rural opposition. But California is more market-friendly in terms of auto retail, with new manufacturers like Tesla able to sell directly to consumers. (This does not apply to manufacturers with existing dealer franchises.) Many people on both the left and right assume that the US is a free market economy, although they may differ on whether that state of affairs is desirable. In fact, the auto retail business is quite typical; there are hundreds of similar examples. Most American industries are highly regulated, and regulation generally favors producers at the expense of consumers. We have a big pro-business political party and a big pro-bureaucratic political party. We have no significant pro-market political party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.econlib.org/friday-night-football/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos