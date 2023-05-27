Rolling in the deep end: why tennis players are backing out of serve | French Open 2023

When Alejandro Davidovich Fokina went to court last month to face his compatriot, Albert Ramos Violas, at the Madrid Open, it quickly became clear he had a little problem.

Between the lines, all modern tennis courts measure the same, but the distances beyond them vary greatly. Madrid’s outdoor courts had very little space behind the baseline and were narrow, a problem for a player like Davidovich Fokina who likes to play back from deep on clay. His attempts to return caused the linesmen to duck out of the way and led to numerous near misses with the back gate.

Afterwards, Davidovich Fokina, the world number 34, shook his head and laughed as he acknowledged the challenge of playing on such small pitches, especially against big servers: you have to change the plans a bit. Or maybe you should go the day before [to the referee] and say: I want to play in stadium courts, he says with a smile.

Players retreating this far behind the baseline to return serve is one of the most notable recent trends in men’s tennis, particularly on hard courts, as players attempt to effectively neutralize the opposing serve. It’s a joke, laughs Daria Kasatkina, number nine of the women of the courts of Madrid. I watched a few men’s matches and it’s impossible; they hit the wall with the rackets on the return. It’s too small.

Casper Ruud is one of the more prolific deep returners on clay: you feel like you can’t hit your ball when you have the line umpire only two feet behind you. You feel like in a cage. It’s kind of our own fault for choosing to stay so far back, he says.

During his fourth round loss in Madrid to Aslan Karatsev, Daniil Medvedev was so outraged by his placement in the smaller Arantxa Snchez Vicario Stadium that he called the supervisor to complain. From one point of view, I understand that probably not all tournaments in the world can make all the match fields as big as I or some other players want. At the same time it is a disadvantage. Karatsev playing on the second field, I had a disadvantagesays Medvedev.

This often makes for an amusing viewing experience. There are the line people who dive and dive, and at certain camera angles, a player on the near side disappear completely from view when returning the service, obscured by the back wall.

Casper Ruud is at the back of the court as he prepares a service return from Holger Runes in their Italian Open semifinal. Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

I was watching a few years ago [Jaume] Difference vs [Reilly] Opelka, says Kasatkina with a laugh. Poor Jaume couldn’t answer his damn kick [serve]. Especially with the new balls. The bounce from the service went to the spectators; the ball nearly killed them. And [the linespeople] were jumping on the fence because they don’t have room.

In the past, Rafael Nadal or Dominic Thiem have been criticized for their defensive line-up, but the tables have turned and players’ intentions to do so are multiple and varied. For some, the primary goal is to get back far enough so that the ball has time to fall so they can hit it at a comfortable height. At a time when players are getting bigger and more servings are ubiquitous, it’s also a tactic used to help one of the most important aspects of tennis: gaining more time on the ball.

When you return the serve, I think you have to accept playing defensively on the first few balls, and once you neutralize, you can slowly start making some moves, says Men’s World No. 9 Taylor Fritz.

Meanwhile, some aim for a high return rate and extended rallies from the start of the point, especially on the slow, high-bounce clay. Others can adjust mid-match or even get into the opponent’s head by offering a different look. It can also be a last act of desperation when you’re struggling to win return points.

Regardless of their specific preferences, the common intention is clear: to win the next point. For me, in general, if I play 100 points returning from back, 100 points returning inside, I will win more when I come back. So that’s pretty much my mentality about it, says Ruud.