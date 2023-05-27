American Cricket Board lawsuit dismissed ahead of US pivotal period

Cricket in the US is going through a turbulent period (Photo by Ashley Allen – CPL T20 via … [+] Getty Images) Getty

As a much-needed tonic for embattled governing body USA Cricket, a lawsuit against the board has been dismissed, ending an ongoing legal battle ahead of a defining period for the sport in America.

In a media statement on Friday, USA Cricket said a lawsuit filed by former captain and ex-principal Sushil Nadkarni and American Cricket Academy of St. Louis founder Ajay Jamb was dismissed in full by the District Court of St. Louis on May 11. Jefferson County in Colorado.

The lawsuit alleged numerous violations of the US Cricket Constitution by the Nominating and Governance Committee and demanded the creation of a new NGC.

Prosecutors had also requested a stay for delayed US cricket elections until the legal matter was finalized.

“The USA Cricket Board currently plans to hold the postponed 2022 election to be 100 percent compliant with their election commitments,” USA Cricket said in a press release.

USA Cricket urges its members and the community to maintain their faith in the NGC and the election process.

“The lawsuit had a significant impact on the organisation’s current financial situation and the injunction brings relief to the board and the entire cricketing community who are optimistic about the progress of cricket in the country.”

The situation was being monitored by the sport’s governing body International Cricket Council (ICC), whose board was about to be “notified” USA Cricket – as I first reported last month – due to the ongoing instability and inability to meet ICC membership criteria.

Whether the court’s decision and USA Cricket’s commitment to holding elections will change the board’s sentiment is not yet known, as the ICC’s annual general meeting in South Africa is still six weeks away.

There has long been concern about a leadership vacuum amid a well-worn power struggle in American cricket, ultimately responsible for the high-profile leadership duo of Paraag Marathe, longtime San Francisco 49ers senior administrator, and former ICC chief operations officer Iain Higgins.

If USA Cricket is ‘notified’ and remains non-compliant after a year, the governing body may be suspended and eventually suspended as a member. Former governing body USA Cricket Association was suspended in 2017 after a turbulent period marked by three suspensions.

This familiar chaos plays out in the background as American cricket prepares for its groundbreaking T20 professional tournament – Major League Cricket in July at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

The 18-day tournament has had teething problems and was only officially approved last month – as I first reported – after a dispute between USA Cricket and the league’s organizers threatened its status.

But the well-to-do MLC – with a significant footprint of the cashed-in Indian Premier League and with investors pouring in more than $100 million – has plowed ahead and lured several big players from the mighty cricketing nations of England and Australia.

The MLC has sparked some concern from authorities in the UK as some English players are seeking the higher pay offered in the US startup tournament. Powerful batsman Jason Roy caused a stir when he terminated his contract with England so he could sign a contract MLC contract reportedly worth about $200,000 per season.

While there is genuine excitement over MLC’s launch leading up to next year’s T20 World Cup co-hosted by the US, the ongoing background shenanigans threaten to spoil the party.

But the American administrators are hoping that their court victory may well mark the start of a brighter path for what has been a difficult journey for cricket in this coveted field.