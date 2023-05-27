Cincinnati Bearcats football brings WR Xzavier Henderson from Florida

His name is Xzavier Henderson, he is from Miami, went to high school in Columbus and is coming to Cincinnati to play for the Bearcats. Henderson had mentioned UC on his Instagram bio and posted a video on his account Friday from the training room in Cincinnati saying, “Today I woke up a Bearcat”.

Henderson is a 6-foot-3-inch wide receiver who has played the past three seasons with the Florida Gators. He entered the transfer portal on April 22 after starting 11 games for Florida last season. Last season, he had 38 catches with a pair of touchdowns and over three seasons, he racked up 73 balls for 835 yards and five scores. That included an effort of five catches and 110 yards against champion Georgia last season. The touchdown was a key play for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, the Indianapolis Colts’ first-round pick in the recent NFL draft.

Henderson is one four-star recruit according to 247Sports.com and his .9700 ranking is higher than anyone else on last year’s Bearcat roster.

Learn more about Henderson

He’s from Miami, just like Florida. His high school was Columbus, as in Christopher Columbus High, a private school in Miami.

He was recently ranked No. 7 by CBS among the best non-committed players in the transfer portal.

What does it mean?

Immediately, UC gains an experienced receiver with a remarkable resume, similar to Donovan Ollie who transferred to UC from Washington State and Dee Wiggins who previously played for the Miami Hurricanes and Louisville before joining the Bearcats. Henderson, like Wiggins, is a South Floridian.

He also has ties to another pair of Bearcats who played with him in Florida. Defensive defenseman Jordan Young has been a teammate of Henderson at Gainesville for the past two seasons.

More importantly, transfer quarterback Emory Jones Jr. was a Florida quarterback in 2020 and 2021 with Henderson before playing in 2022 with Arizona State. The pair have connected on touchdowns in the past.

Henderson also had 137 yards in kickoff returns for the Gators and 270 yards in punt returns during his three seasons. Henderson also played in the 2020 All-American Bowl with another UC quarterback, Evan Prater. Recent NFL draftees Paris Johnson Jr. (Cardinals/Ohio State/Princeton) and Michael Mayer (Raiders/Notre Dame/Covington Catholic) also played in that game at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

Henderson was also a teammate of current Bearcats Jordan Young and DJ Taylor while both were in Florida. All three attended a Black Student-Athlete Summit in Los Angeles on May 22.

Also fresh from the portal….

The Bearcats also picked up two more Power Five transfers on Thursday with the commitment of 6-foot-5, 246-pound defensive end/linebacker Kyree Moyston from Virginia Tech and 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety/nickel George Udo from BYU.

Udo had 13 tackles for the Cougars last season. His best year came in 2020 when he had 25 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Moyston appeared in only the first three games for the Hokies as a freshman last season.

Preseason Athlon All-Americans

More honors for redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Dontay “The Godfather” Corleone and junior punter Mason Fletcher as a burden were named Preseason All-Americans by Athlon Sports.

Athlon puts Corleone on the second team, although he had already been awarded a Walter Camp Preseason First Team All-American earlier in the offseason. He was the nation’s top-rated defensive player by Pro Football Focus with 45 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles in 11 games. Corleone was an Associated Press Third Team All-American and American Athletic Conference First Team last season.

Fletcher was an AP Third Team All-American and AAC Special Teams Player of the Year last season. The Ray Guy Award finalist placed fourth in the country with a point average of 46.2.

Volleyball abroad

In preparation for their first Big 12 season, coach Molly Alvey’s Bearcat volleyball team will head to Europe in June.

The Bearcats play in Budapest, Hungary June 1, Maribor, Slovenia June 3-4, Pula, Croatia June 6 and June 8-9 in Milan, Italy. The Big 12 slate kicks off at home to Central Florida on September 23.

Cincy Reigns and Reds

UC’s name, image, and likeness collective Cincy Reigns is holding a baseball rally at Great American Ballpark on June 24. The game between the Reds and Braves kicks off that Saturday at 4:10 PM and the gates open at 2:40 PM. It’s the annual Cincy Reigns Days with UC football coach Scott Satterfield throwing opening field. A portion of ticket sales ($5) will go to Cincy Reigns to use name, image and likeness to promote charitable causes. Plus, the general fan giveaway that day is a replica Hunter Greene jersey.

Tickets purchased through the Cincy Reigns link are $25, $35, and $45, with the first 250 caps sold getting a co-branded hat.