Sports
Charges dismissed against tennis coach who restrained a student who hit her
A judge on Friday dismissed criminal charges against a Park City High School tennis coach who was accused of assaulting a student player last year by holding her in a chokehold after the girl punched her.
At the end of a hearing in Summit County’s 3rd District Court, Judge Richard Mrazik ruled that the prosecution had failed to prove with clear and convincing evidence that the force used by Lani Wilcox to restrain the girl was unjustified.
Mrazik said he found Wilcox’s testimony credible that she felt it necessary to protect others from harm. He also noted that the girl had pointed to her collarbone, not her neck, when she testified at an earlier hearing about how the coach restrained her.
About 30 people attended the hearing in support of Wilcox and some applauded as the judge announced his decision.
“It’s been so long overdue,” Wilcox said outside the courtroom. “It really touched me. It was hard for me. I’m glad the truth has come out. I now have faith in the justice system.”
Summit County’s chief prosecutor Patricia Cassell said Wilcox acted out of anger, not to protect himself or others. Surveillance video of the confrontation showed Wilcox walking up to the girl several times when she could have walked away, she said.
But defense attorneys Clayton Simms and Skye Lazaro have argued that Wilcox acted to protect himself, a fellow tennis coach and the other student tennis players. Under a law passed in 2021, the court must dismiss charges if prosecutors cannot provide clear and convincing evidence that a defendant’s use or threatened use of force was unjustified.
Simms said Mrazik made the right decision.
“The judge found out what we knew all along, that Coach Wilcox was attacked first and she was simply reacting to protect other high school tennis players and her fellow coach,” he said. “The truth came out and justice prevailed.”
Summit County attorney Margaret Olson said her office will appeal the dismissal “as there is a lack of guidance at the appellate level” on the justification issue. A judge, rather than the prosecution, makes the decision, she said.
“The parties and the Court followed legal process in this case where justification was claimed,” Olson said in a written statement. “It was the jurisdiction of the Court to determine the justification. If an adult, let alone a person in a position of special trust, restricts a child’s breathing in Summit County or strangles a child, they will go through the same legal process in court to determine justification.
Wilcox, 62, the head coach of the girls’ tennis team, was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse, a third-degree felony, and one count of interrupting a communication device, a Class B misdemeanor. The maximum penalties are five years in prison and a $200 fine. 5,000 for child abuse and six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for the misdemeanor.
The allegations stemmed from an altercation with the student-athlete who got physical at the Park City Municipal Athletic & Recreation Center (MARC) during a workout on Aug. 29. Wilcox was accused of strangling the girl and taking her phone from her. State law prohibits a person from interrupting another person’s attempt to seek emergency assistance with violence, intimidation, or violence.
At a January 3 hearing on the justification issue, Wilcox testified that the girl became angry about the position she was to play in a game the next day and went to a bathroom before returning almost an hour later. She told the girl because of the time she was away from practice that she would not play in the game and go home, but she refused to leave, according to Wilcox.
The student-athlete then came after her and punched her “really, really hard” on the left cheek, Wilcox said. The girl said “f… you, Lani” as she hit her, she said.
Fearing that the girl might go after her again or attack someone else, Wilcox said she put her in a “bear hug” from behind, but did not use a stranglehold. The student must have pushed back because they both fell to the floor, she said.
Wilcox said she suffered a concussion when her head hit the track. The student then kicked assistant tennis coach, Brad Smith, in the groin, she said.
The girl testified at the hearing that she wondered why Wilcox wanted her to leave after she returned from the bathroom. The coach was angry and her face was only inches from hers, she said.
The student said she felt Wilcox was going to push her and acknowledged cursing at the coach and hitting her, but said she didn’t hit her hard. As she turned to leave, Wilcox grabbed her around the neck with both arms, the girl said.
The girl said she thought Wilcox fell from grabbing her and that the coach’s hand touched her own face, causing a red mark on her cheek.
In a written statement to the Park City Police Department on the day of the incident, the girl said that when she got up from the ground, she saw Smith approaching her and kicked him because she was afraid “he might do something too.” .
