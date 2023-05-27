Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins fires back at critics as he visits Indigenous communities

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has a blunt message: those who continue to criticize his humanitarian work must educate themselves.

With the Ashes starting June 16, the 30-year-old is desperate to hoist the urn in England, but his passion when he’s not wearing his whites is the definition of noble.

Cummins recently spent time at Borroloola in the Northern Territory, and while the experience would have been confronting for many, the man who has snagged 214 Test wickets was in his element.

The remote Indigenous community faces many challenges: unemployment stands at 50 percent and 66 percent of children are classified as vulnerable.

Famous for protecting children in disaster areas worldwide, UNICEF has set up Australian operations in Borroloola and Indigenous footballer John Moriarty has also set up his own foundation.

The locally run Indi Kindi continues to thrive, but other obstacles remain, most notably Borroloola’s geographic isolation.

It’s a two and a half hour flight by plane or a 12 hour drive from Darwin or a 14 hour commute from Alice Springs, making necessities of life not easy to come by.

Thanks to the UNICEF program and Moriarty’s Indi Kindi, which has been running since 2012, local children have daily access to hot meals and basic health care.

But as Cummins now knows, much more can be done.

Sport is an obvious passion for young people – and can also open doors to life in the ‘great smoke’.

A proud boy from Borroloola, Shadeene Evans has gone on to play in the W-League with Sydney FC and Adelaide United in recent years.

Cummins ultimately felt it was his duty as a fellow Australian to lend a helping hand in the Northern Territory.

“That’s why programs like this and the incredible work that UNICEF and the Moriarty Foundation are doing are so important,” he said. News Corp.

He also supports a ‘yes’ vote in the upcoming referendum on an indigenous vote in parliament – and will continue to speak his mind on non-cricket matters, despite his detractors.

“I think some things are too important to worry about how people feel,” he said.

“Being in a position where I can help, well, that’s much more important than taking a little flak from people who don’t want to help now and then.

“There’s so much good being done by different people and organizations and great stories in there, that if I can help, and if people have a problem, well, who cares?

Last October, Cummins was criticized for its hypocritical ‘ethical objections’ to Cricket Australia’s main sponsor Alinta Energy.

He reportedly approached CEO Nick Hockley and expressed personal concerns about Alinta Energy’s climate impact ahead of their contract renewal.

Cummins’ behavior is clearly getting under the skin of some cricket supporters, as the passionate climate activist has appeared in several previous advertisements for Alinta.

He’s also been seen flying first class and driving a Range Rover SUV, both known chronic pollution emitters.

The first Ashes Test against England is on June 16 in Edgbaston.