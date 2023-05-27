Frances Tiafoe, the great hope of American tennis, is hoping for his newfound notoriety ahead of French Open

The last American man to win a Grand Slam was Andy Roddick, 20 years ago. Frances Tiafoe hopes he can end the drought. In fact, he knows he can.

The 26-year-old American hotshot sent Flushing Meadows into a frenzy last September and his star rose.

It is not enough. He wants more.

“My goal is to try and win the Grand Slam and get into the top 10,” Tiafoe told Dailymail.com exclusively from his hotel room in Nice last week.

Those are my basic goals. I’m really knocking on the door of the top 10. How many can I win? Don’t know. But I know I can win one.’

Frances Tiafoe has found a newfound fame, sharing a photo with NBA icon LeBron James in April

Despite his record, the American is confidently heading into Sunday’s French Open

Tiafoe, 26, seen with girlfriend and former NCAA National Champion, Ayan Broomfield, 25

For a country that prides itself on producing tennis talent, the ultimate success in the men’s game has been missing for several years.

However, there is a wave of excitement that one man can change the outlook for the US. ‘Big Foe’ is now a sports celebrity in his home country and will be one to watch at Sunday’s French Open.

“It must be day and night,” he said. Although his newfound fame following the semifinals at the US Open has its pitfalls, the Maryland native can remain cooped up by his environment.

“I have a great team around me,” he said. They keep me grounded, keep me humble.

“Having people around you who generally care about you is so great, not just people around you who are here for who you are or who you come from. You get a lot of yes people. I think I think as I’ve gotten up I’ve been trying to shrink my circle less and less and that’s helped me a lot.”

Tennis remains the main focus, but what superstardom is about is more than just healthy ovations in stadiums around the world. There is pressure and expectation, nothing more than internal, but it all adds to the burden placed on Tiafoe’s shoulders.

“From a mental point of view, it’s tough,” he said. “Of course there are times when your time is very limited; you do a lot more, you’re asked to do a lot more, expectations, people plan for you to do things, so it’s about keeping your cool.’

Tiafoe came to the forefront of the tennis world last year with a run to the semifinals at the US Open

The number 12 in the world has never progressed beyond the second round on the clay courts of Roland Garros

The number 12 American in the world – who faces the number 92 ranked Serb Filip Krajinovic in the first round on Sunday – has never progressed beyond the second round at Roland Garros. Although he did perform on clay in Houston last month, he took his second career ATP title.

‘I’m pretty excited. Come in this year with a pretty good mindset. Obviously my highest rank, so I’m super excited to go there,” he said.

Tiafoe was ranked 11th in the world rankings last month. With the likes of clay king Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios and Matteo Berrettini all missing, the tournament is more open to a deeper run for America’s great hopes.

After relative success in New York last summer, Tiafoe lost a tough four-setter to Russia’s Karen Khachanov (No. 20) at the Australian Open in the third round. While the result may have surprised spectators, Tiafoe doesn’t view every non-title-winning tournament as an objective failure.

“The media is so quick to say, ‘Why isn’t he in the top five already? Why isn’t he X, Y, Z?'” he said.

Tiafoe envisioned relaxing on vacation in November 2022 during the tennis off-season

In the end, Tiafoe was defeated in five sets by the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in Flushing Meadows

“Sometimes you want to do it right, and it didn’t quite work out, but you know, the work remains the same and you know, even if I win a Grand Slam I still have to keep working, if I don’t, we have to keep working.’

The demands that come with being one of the tour’s biggest faces make for a reality that’s a far cry from Tiafoe’s impoverished existence after his parents emigrated from Sierra Leone.

“I want to provide for my family,” Tiafoe said of his motivations. “Sometimes you want to be a normal guy, but then again you get all the benefits of doing well. It’s a Catch-22. Of course it takes an adjustment, that’s for sure.

“There are a lot more obligations than simply understanding why you did it in the first place. I do it because I love the game, I love being there, I love playing against the best players in the world and see what I can do.’

Tiafoe showed last month that he can perform on clay by winning the US Clay Court Championship

Despite the external expectation of America’s great hopes, Tiafoe’s focus is on filling his own cup

Aside from that, Tiafoe feels comfortable even though there are moments and moods that belie the glamorous life of one of the best tennis players.

“Everyone just assumes that since you’re doing well, everything around you is great — but that’s not necessarily true,” he said.

‘I’m just me, in every way. I’m cool, doing well and what comes with it and I’m cool when I don’t do things that other people expect of me and what comes with it.”

Of course expectations within the American tennis world are growing, but Tiafoe can shut out the call.

“I’m just trying to live up to my expectations of myself,” he said.

Tiafoe works with BetterHelpthe world’s largest online therapy platform, to give away up to $3 million in FREE therapy and increase awareness and access to mental health resources.