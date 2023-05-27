Sports
Greenville Swamp Rabbits release 2023-24 schedule
GREENVILLE, SC –Christmas has come early, Greenville fans. The ECHL, and more importantly the Swamp Rabbits, have released the 2023-24 regular season schedule. The 72-game regular season will see a plethora of regular South Division foes. Although, your Swamp Rabbits will also see some fun games from non-divisional teams this season.
The regular season and home opener will take place on Saturday, October 21 against the Norfolk Admirals at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, or “The Well.” Get ready to mark those dates to see the teams you’ve been waiting for Greenville to play. Also get those jerseys, rituals, and whatever else you do to get ready for the Swamp Rabbits gamedays starting in the next few months. The season will be here before you know it.
Dive down the rabbit hole
Taking a closer look at the 2023-2024 schedule for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, there are some exciting games for the team at home and away. Greenville will play in 63 of 72 games against their South Division foes this year. The team plays 36 home games at “The Well”, in addition to the usual 36 away games.
To get a full picture of what the week will look like, 30 of the 36 home games will be on the weekend. Friday has the most games with 12, followed by Saturday (11) and Sunday with seven games. If you’re looking for weekday hockey, there are a few, with four games on Wednesday and two on Thursday.
Oh, we meet again…
Get ready to see these two teams a lot this season as the Swamp Rabbits will take on the Atlanta Gladiators and the Savannah Ghost Pirates for a total of 13 games each. Geography alone makes it logical for Greenville to see Savannah and Atlanta so often over the course of the season.
If folks enjoyed the 2022-23 Kelly Cup First Round game, be prepared to see the Jacksonville Iceman play 12 games this season. In addition, the I-26 rivalry continues as the South Carolina Stingrays will also face the Swamp Rabbits in 12 games this season.
I hope you bring some bug spray if you plan to travel to Florida, as Greenville will see the Orlando Solar Bears and the Florida Everblades for a combined 14 games during the season. Though it will be a seven-game split between the two teams, so plan accordingly if you’re traveling to the Sunshine State or staying in the Upstate.
Non-Division Matchups
Looking at the games outside the South Division slate, the Swamp Rabbits will have 10 games against non-division opponents. The five teams Greenville will face outside of the division in the 2023-24 season are the Admirals, as previously mentioned, in addition to the Cincinnati Cyclones, Toledo Walleye, Newfoundland Growlers and Rapid City Rush.
While the Swamp Rabbits will only play Norfolk once (10/21) this season, along with Cincinnati (12/6), the team will face the other non-division opponents for at least two or more games. In February, six of the remaining eight non-division matchups will take place, three of which will be in St. John’s, Newfoundland. The Growlers are the reigning North Division Champs and also the Eastern Conference Regular Season Champs.
The other three games of that month are at the end of February for three games against the Rush. Finally, the last two games outside the South Division will be back-to-back Friday and Saturday against the Walleye on March 15 and 16.
Get there right now
So now you know when the matches for the 2023-24 season are. You do need to know what time the games are played. Fortunately, the times are the same throughout the season, minus the Sunday games and the December 31 game against the Everblades.
Sunday afternoon games all start at 3:05 PM Eastern. For all games from Wednesday through Saturday, the puck drops at 7:05 PM. The game on December 31 starts at 6 p.m. Eastern. Luckily for fans and people who cover Greenville, it’s easy to remember the tee times depending on what day they are.
And if fans can’t make it to the games, all 72 regular season games will be streamed live on FloHockey.
There you have it, Swamp Rabbits fans. This is the 2023-2024 regular season schedule for Greenville. Now the next question on everyone’s mind…
Is it October yet?
|
