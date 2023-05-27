No. 15 East Carolina Downs USF Forces AAC Semifinal Matchmaker





Next game: versus South Florida 5/27/2023 | To be determined Be able to. 27 (Sat) / TBA in return for South Florida CLEARWATER, Fla. Fifth year RHP Garrett Saylor produced the most impressive performance of his career in a huge Saturday morning spot, firing eight innings of one-run baseball to beat No. 15 and top seed East Carolina to a 3-1 victory over No. 8 seed South Florida in the semi final of the American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship at BayCare Ballpark. The Pirates (44-16) handed the starting Bulls (20-38) their first loss of the tournament and later in the day forced a deciding game to determine which team advances to Sunday’s championship game. Saylor (3-0) was absolutely dominant, scoring two hits and allowing only one run while walking a batter and striking out six. He made way for Landon Gin in the ninth completing his second save of the season by working around an inherited leadoff double. Saylor tied the program record for innings pitched at an AAC Championship and is the first to throw eight frames since Reid Love did it in a 4-3 first round win at UCF on May 20, 2015. Nolan Hudi (1-5) was tagged with the loss, giving up three runs on seven hits with a walk and six strikeouts in six innings. Carter Cunningham continued his sensational offensive run at the AAC Championship, going 3-for-4 with a run batted in. Jackson Mayo posted the lone South Florida hit and RBI with a home run in the top of the sixth. While a pitching duel ensued early in the game, Cunningham put ECU on top with an RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth to score. Lane Hoover who had singled with an out. Jackson Mayo quickly tied the score with USF with a solo home run in the top of the sixth, but Saylor then settled and retired the next three batters to close the game. East Carolina touched Hudi for a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth with a Alec Makarewicz RBI double and a Joey Berini runscoring single. With a 3-1 tie, Saylor put down six of the next seven South Florida batters before giving up a leadoff double in the top of the ninth. Ginn caused a flyout to center that moved Bobby Boser to third before Drew Brutcher walked. Rafael Betancourt would jump to second base, allowing Ginn to record a great second out to keep the runners on the corners, but Joaquin Monque worked a walk to load the bases for Marcus Brodil. Unfazed, Ginn swung Brodil on a 1-2 pitch to seal the victory.

