Alex Hartley: England spinner says taking a break from cricket is ‘toughest decision’





Alex Hartley (centre) was part of the England team that won the 2017 World Cup England spinner Alex Hartley says taking an indefinite break from cricket is the “toughest decision” she has ever made. “Every time I’ve put on my cricket shirt [recently]the best feeling is at the end of the day when I can take it off again,” she said. “I want to go back to that person who fell in love with cricket.” Hartley played 28 one-day internationals and four T20s for England, helping them win the World Cup in 2017, but has not appeared internationally since 2019. She played for Thunder in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and Charlotte Edwards Cup this year and is part of the Welsh Fire squad, but it is unclear if she will compete in The Hundred. “I left and it could be for a month and it could be forever,” Hartley said. “I’ve felt like a different person. I’ve felt flat and I haven’t felt like that bubbly character I normally am and that person who’s excited to go to cricket.” Hartley wrote on Twitter external link on Saturday that her break was for the “little girl who fell in love with the game”, and posted pictures of her younger self. “Doesn’t mean it’s over, I have absolutely no doubt that I will come back stronger than ever,” she added.

