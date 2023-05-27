98 Days to Iowa Hawkeyes Football: Chris Reames





Welcome back to our countdown of the Iowa Hawkeyes football season. Our next one is Chris Reames. First look at a past 98, Anthony Nelson. Nelson was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, collecting 23 sacks, good for 7th place on Iowas all-time list. After his junior season, he declared for the draft and was taken in the 4th round of 2019 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He resigned from them after a breakthrough in the fourth season where he started eight games and collected 46 tackles. He added 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Chris Reames – Senior

67, 274 lbs.

Van Meter, Iowa (Van Meter)

Projection 2023: reserve defensive end That reports 247sports, 2019 product selected Iowa over Army, Eastern Michigan, and the normal bunch of FCS schools we’ve come to expect from Hawkeye recruits. He came to Iowa City with a spindly 225 pounds on his 67 frame. At that size, he was often the tallest and most athletic man on the field in high school and had a starring role in the recruiting film. And while he’s been slowly adding muscle to his 67 frame to get to 275, he’s failed to cement himself on the depth chart as injuries. hampered his development on the field. Lukas Van Ness came and went as Joe Evans and Zach Van Valkenberg used their extra seasons to hamper his upward mobility. he displaced on the depth map by younger guys (Max Llewellyn & Ethan Hurkett) but has seen the field 12 games in the past two seasons. His longest playing time came against Northwestern last season in a smash win where he made two tackles. One area he could influence is on special teams that mimic Van Ness’s height in punt and field goal defense. Otherwise, he could be the classic next man if a few defensive linemen get in trouble for him.

