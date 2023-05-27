Retirement marks the end of the Po-Hi tennis era

After 38 years of teaching and coaching, Ponca City boys’ tennis coach Brad Larimer hangs up his whistle.

His retirement marks the end of an era. The name Larimer has been associated with Po-Hi tennis since the 1960s. Brad’s late father, Steve, joined Coach Wally Smith’s legendary coaching staff in 1961 and worked with junior high teams. He later became head boys coach in 1979 and served until his retirement. Steve Larimer was affectionately known as Big Daddy to his players and friends.

Brad Larimer began coaching 38 years ago as an assistant boys’ basketball coach at East and West Middle Schools. He then served a stint as head coach of Blackwell High Schools boys basketball team and while there coached girls and boys tennis. In 1996, he returned to Ponca City and was an assistant to the girls’ basketball team. He also served as a junior high tennis coach and coached ninth grade football.

In 1999, he was named head tennis coach of Po-His, working with his father, Steve, who was the boys’ head coach.

Dwight Winburn, who served as Newkirks girls’ basketball coach for many years and then moved to Po-Hi to become Lady Cat basketball coach and eventually Po-Hi athletic director, persuaded Larimer to accept the job as Newkirks boys’ head basketball coach. He served in that capacity and was the Newkirks softball coach for three years.

Brad Larimer returned to Po-Hi in 2008 and took over the reins as boys tennis coach and assistant for the girls basketball program. He eventually left girls’ basketball but continued as a boys’ tennis coach.

During his career, Brad Larimer has been named Coach of the Year for Boys’ Class 6A Tennis by the Oklahoma Tennis Coaches Association. He won that prestigious award not once, but twice.

Looking back on his career, Larimer notes that he’s had some good athletes to work with. As a girls coach, his teams have been in the Top 5 in Class 6A five times, finishing second in 2004 and third once more.

I had a nice bunch of boys too, he said. So are the Langston brothers, Blake and Daniel, who ranked high in the state rankings. Daniel won individual state championships. The children have worked hard for many years.

We were third in State Academics, Larimer added.

In more recent years, Larimer has battled the effects of cancer. He is on his third battle with the disease and missed almost all of last season. He missed the recent Tennis Awards dinner where he was honored with a tribute.

One-time assistant Ryan Shelton paid the tribute, summing up Larimer’s career with three characteristics: dedicated, honorable and humble.

Shelton shared a story, which Larimer later expanded on. It involved the Langston brothers. Blake was two years older than Daniel and both were top tennis players.

Larimer noted that they were almost even the year Blake was senior. Blake played at No. 1 singles and Daniel was No. 2.

I offered Blake the chance to move to No. 2, where he would have undoubtedly won a state championship, but he declined choosing to stay at No. 1. 2. I think they should be swapped. I told the other coaches they could decide and Ryan (Shelton) and I left the room. When we came back, we found that the other coaches had voted 6-1 to let the guys stay where they were.

Blake finished fourth at No. 1 and Daniel won the No. 2 state championship.

Larry Williams, who has been head girls coach for 13 years, will also retire this year. Lynne Collenbeck filled in during Larimer’s absence last season.