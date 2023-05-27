Sports
Retirement marks the end of the Po-Hi tennis era
After 38 years of teaching and coaching, Ponca City boys’ tennis coach Brad Larimer hangs up his whistle.
His retirement marks the end of an era. The name Larimer has been associated with Po-Hi tennis since the 1960s. Brad’s late father, Steve, joined Coach Wally Smith’s legendary coaching staff in 1961 and worked with junior high teams. He later became head boys coach in 1979 and served until his retirement. Steve Larimer was affectionately known as Big Daddy to his players and friends.
Brad Larimer began coaching 38 years ago as an assistant boys’ basketball coach at East and West Middle Schools. He then served a stint as head coach of Blackwell High Schools boys basketball team and while there coached girls and boys tennis. In 1996, he returned to Ponca City and was an assistant to the girls’ basketball team. He also served as a junior high tennis coach and coached ninth grade football.
In 1999, he was named head tennis coach of Po-His, working with his father, Steve, who was the boys’ head coach.
Dwight Winburn, who served as Newkirks girls’ basketball coach for many years and then moved to Po-Hi to become Lady Cat basketball coach and eventually Po-Hi athletic director, persuaded Larimer to accept the job as Newkirks boys’ head basketball coach. He served in that capacity and was the Newkirks softball coach for three years.
Brad Larimer returned to Po-Hi in 2008 and took over the reins as boys tennis coach and assistant for the girls basketball program. He eventually left girls’ basketball but continued as a boys’ tennis coach.
During his career, Brad Larimer has been named Coach of the Year for Boys’ Class 6A Tennis by the Oklahoma Tennis Coaches Association. He won that prestigious award not once, but twice.
Looking back on his career, Larimer notes that he’s had some good athletes to work with. As a girls coach, his teams have been in the Top 5 in Class 6A five times, finishing second in 2004 and third once more.
I had a nice bunch of boys too, he said. So are the Langston brothers, Blake and Daniel, who ranked high in the state rankings. Daniel won individual state championships. The children have worked hard for many years.
We were third in State Academics, Larimer added.
In more recent years, Larimer has battled the effects of cancer. He is on his third battle with the disease and missed almost all of last season. He missed the recent Tennis Awards dinner where he was honored with a tribute.
One-time assistant Ryan Shelton paid the tribute, summing up Larimer’s career with three characteristics: dedicated, honorable and humble.
Shelton shared a story, which Larimer later expanded on. It involved the Langston brothers. Blake was two years older than Daniel and both were top tennis players.
Larimer noted that they were almost even the year Blake was senior. Blake played at No. 1 singles and Daniel was No. 2.
I offered Blake the chance to move to No. 2, where he would have undoubtedly won a state championship, but he declined choosing to stay at No. 1. 2. I think they should be swapped. I told the other coaches they could decide and Ryan (Shelton) and I left the room. When we came back, we found that the other coaches had voted 6-1 to let the guys stay where they were.
Blake finished fourth at No. 1 and Daniel won the No. 2 state championship.
Larry Williams, who has been head girls coach for 13 years, will also retire this year. Lynne Collenbeck filled in during Larimer’s absence last season.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.poncacitynews.com/sports/retirement-marks-end-era-po-hi-tennis
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ministers call for ban on single-use e-cigarettes amid growing popularity among UK children | e-cigarette
- Actor Hugh Grant wins bid to sue Sun publisher
- Retirement marks the end of the Po-Hi tennis era
- Boris Johnson calls log checks for absurd Covid breach evidence | Boris Johnson
- Will this Bollywood star get divorced?
- Three Canadian SaaS companies hire software developers
- Montebello christens setting for next Topgolf facility – Whittier Daily News
- 98 Days to Iowa Hawkeyes Football: Chris Reames
- Mom castigated for wearing $5,000 white dress on daughter’s wedding day
- Google co-founder Sergey Brin wants to darken the sky with an airship
- DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump’s criminal justice reform if elected
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the saint Sengol did not get the respect he deserved