Germany beats USA in overtime to set up final against Canada at ice hockey worlds | National sports





TAMPERE, Finland (AP) Germany scored a late tying goal to upset the United States in overtime on Saturday to set up a final against Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championship. Frederik Tiffels scored with 2:28 left in extra time to give Germany a 4–3 victory over the Americans in the semifinals. Previously, teenage striker Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal as Canada beat Latvia 4-2 in the other semi-final. Germany reached the final for the first time since 1992, when the playoff format was introduced to the World Cup. The Germans pulled goaltender Mathias Niederberger as they trailed 3–2 late in the third period and Marcel Noebels eulogized with a backhand shot with 1:23 left to force overtime. Alex Touch and Rocco Grimaldi had put the Americans ahead 2-0 less than four minutes into the semi-finals. The Germans answered with goals from Frederik Tiffels and Maksymilian Szuber in the opening period to make it 2-2. Michael Eyssimont put the US ahead 3-2 on a rebound midway through the second period. The US defeated the Germans 33-26. Expected to be one of the top picks in the NHL draft, 18-year-old Fantilli fooled a defenseman before scoring his first goal of the tournament with 11:04 to go as Canada took a 3-2 lead took. I got the pass from (Milan) Lucic. I was in the middle of a one-on-one trying to make a move and finally got a shooting opportunity and it finally went in, Fantilli said. I’m really happy with it. Samuel Blais, Jack Quinn and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada, whose goalkeeper Samuel Montembeault made 20 saves. Canada needed to come off a goal twice to reach its fourth consecutive final. Dans Locmelis scored 8:18 into the game on a rebound to put tournament co-host Latvia ahead 1-0. Blais fired once on the roof of Latvia’s goal with 4:28 left in the middle period for his fourth goal of the tournament to tie the score at 1–1. Rudolfs Balcers restored the lead for Latvia from the left circle just 1:06 later in the frame. Quinn tied the score 45 seconds into the final period when his shot deflected into the net through the mask of goaltender Arturs Silovs. More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports And https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.recorderonline.com/sports/national_sports/germany-beats-us-in-overtime-to-set-up-final-against-canada-at-ice-hockey-worlds/article_b41444ba-be78-5eb2-b6a7-d3e5a31e1634.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos