Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha defend the world table tennis mixed doubles champion





Original title: Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha Defending World Table Tennis Championships Mixed Doubles Champion The first individual champion of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships was produced on the 26th. National table tennis team Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha defeated Japanese team Tomokazu Zhangmoto/Hayata Hina in straight sets in the mixed doubles final and successfully defended their title. On May 26, Wang Chuqin (right)/Sun Yingsha took a picture with the trophy at the award ceremony. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Tao Xiyi Like the Houston World Table Tennis Championships two years ago, the two pairs met again in the final. After the two sides drew 6 in the first game, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha scored 5 points in a row to take the lead with 11:6. In the second game, the National Table Tennis Team started with a lot of momentum, scored 6 points in a row, and then easily won another game with 11:2. Zhang Benzhihe/Hayata Hina called for a timeout when they trailed 3:4 in the third game, but they still had few options after they re-emerged. Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha won 11:7 to secure the championship. On May 26, Wang Chuqin (right)/Sun Yingsha celebrated during the match. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen Sun Yingsha believes that the mixed doubles competition is very difficult now. All teams attach great importance to this event and the training sessions are becoming increasingly focused. “Included in the private training in Chengdu before the game, our goals should be the same. Really When we got to the competition area we had some difficulties in the previous rounds, and today we really encouraged each other on the pitch. On May 26, Wang Chuqin (front right)/Sun Yingsha (front left) and Zhang Benzhihe (back right)/Hayata Hina greeted each other before the match. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Dongzhen In the semifinals on the 25th, Wang Chuqin/Sun Yingsha narrowly defeated Huang Zhenting/Du Kaiqin from Hong Kong, China 3:2. “Compared to yesterday, we adapted very quickly in the final. Through a one-night adjustment, including pre-match training, we will communicate more closely than before, better understand each other’s true thoughts and become more and more taciturn. said Wang Chuqin. From Houston to Durban, Sun Yingsha believes that she and Wang Chuqin have grown tremendously: “I’ve been with ‘Big Head’ (Wang Chuqin’s nickname) for the past two years. He used to say that I grew faster than him, but I think in the last two years he has made great progress in singles first of all, and sometimes he has matured in the game. We also attach great importance to the mixed doubles event. We can win this championship, that’s a confirmation for us. “ “I hope the next two years will be better.” said Wang Chuqin. (Su Bin and Xie Jiang)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breakinglatest.news/sports/wang-chuqin-sun-yingsha-defend-the-world-table-tennis-championships-mixed-doubles-champion/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos