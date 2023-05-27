Sports
No. 2 Rowing takes all boats to NCAA Championship Grand Finals
PENNSAUKEN, NJ no. 2 Rowing won the Four and had three top-three showings in the Semifinals of the 2023 NCAA Rowing Championships on Saturday at Cooper River Park to advance all boats to Sunday’s Grand Finals. The Longhorns advanced all three boats to the Grand Finals for their fifth straight championship.
The Longhorns will become the second program to win three straight national titles and the first since Ohio State accomplished the feat from 2013-15. In addition, Texas’s I Eight will aim for a third straight championship, a feat only previously achieved by the Buckeyes from 2013-2015.
“Saturdays at NCAAs may be the most stressful day of the year because there are so many good teams fighting for the top three,” said the Texas head coach. Dave O’Neill. “Our goal for today was simply to get all three boats into the A-final and then get ready for tomorrow. We did exactly what we set out to do and I was particularly impressed with each boat’s strokes. Kaitlyn Knifton, Nadia Yaroshuk And Jane McGee did their job to perfection as they did whatever it took to get to the big race tomorrow. There will be very intense races and we will be in the middle of it.”
Texas opened the morning with a thrilling race in the I Eight, with the Longhorns finishing third behind Princeton and Penn, crossing the line just over a second behind the Tigers. Princeton, Penn and Texas led the entire race, with the Tigers taking command early on, closely followed by the Quakers and Longhorns. Texas was third at 750 yards, but made a move and pushed Penn ahead at the halfway point. The Longhorns were unable to maintain momentum and were overtaken by the Quakers just before the final 500 yards. Princeton won in 6:13.423, followed by Penn in 6:13.913 and Texas in 6:14.471.
The Longhorns found themselves in another hard-fought battle in the II Eight, placing second behind Washington to secure a spot in the Grand Finals. Third behind the Huskies and Princeton for much of the race, Texas trailed the duo well into the first three quarters of the race, but never lost contact with the Tigers’ boat and blasted ahead of them over the final 500 meters. The Huskies crossed the line in 6:18.363, while the Longhorns (6:20.653) took second and Tigers (6:23.439) third.
In the Four, Texas led wire-to-wire and was pushed all race by Princeton en route to the Longhorn win. At 500 yards, Texas was ahead with all six crews overlapping. UT held a two-seat lead over Princeton at 750 yards and slowly extended their lead throughout the remainder of the course. The Horns won in 7:07.819, half a boat length ahead of the Tigers (7:09.013) as Virginia (7:10.187) raced over the final 500 yards to take third.
The Longhorns are one of four teams to qualify a boat in each grand finals race, along with Princeton, Yale and Stanford, while Washington will have a boat in the I Eight and II Eight grand finals. In addition, Penn will race in the I Eight Grand Final, California will compete in the II Eight Grand Final, and Brown and Virginia will have boats in the Four Grand Final.
The NCAA Championships will conclude with the Grand Finals on Sunday, May 28 and will be streamed online at NCAA Championships live.
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP DAY THREE SCHEDULE (SUNDAY, MAY 28)
Four Grand Finals 8:36 a.m. CT (9:36 a.m. ET)
Lane 1: Virginia
Runway 2: Stanford
Runway 3: TEXAS
Lane 4: Yale
Runway 5: Princeton
Lane 6: Brown
II Eight Grand Finals 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET)
Lane 1: Princeton
Lane 2: California
Lane 3: Washington
Runway 4: Stanford
Runway 5: TEXAS
Lane 6: Yale
I Eight Grand Finals 9:24 a.m. CT (10:24 a.m. ET)
Lane 1: Yale
Lane 2: Pennsylvania
Runway 3: Stanford
Lane 4: Princeton
Lane 5: Washington
Runway 6: TEXAS
NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS (Day Two)
I Eight semi-final A results
1.Princeton-6:13,423
2.Penn-6:13,913
3.TEXAS-6:14.471
4. Syracuse-6:19,547
5. SMU-6:24.055
6. California – 6:25,811
II Eight semi-final B results
1.Washington – 6:18.363
2. TEXAS-6:20.653
3.Princeton-6:23,439
4. Brown – 6:29.153
5.Virginia-6:32.377
6. SMU-6:36,939
Four semi-final B results
1. TEXAS-7:07.819
2.Princeton-7:09.013
3.Virginia-7:10.187
4. Washington – 7:11,489
5. Michigan – 7:21.777
6. Duke – 7:33.615
LINE UP
I consider: Rachel Rane (C), Kaitlyn Knifton (Heart attack), Susanna Temping, Anna Jensen, Etta Carpenter, Sophia Calabrese, Samantha Schalk, Kelsey McGinley, Hit nitsch (Bow)
II Eight: Carly Legenzowski (C), Nadia Yaroshuk (Heart attack), Hannah Medcalf, Allie Alton, Payten Kooyers, Margaret Van der Wal, Taryn Kooyers, Sue Holderness, Amber Hardwood (Bow)
Four: Olivia Fogarty (C), Jane McGee (Heart attack), Abbie Dawson, Cassandre Korvink-Kucinski, Anna Garrison (Bow)
