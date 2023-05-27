ICC announces World Cup schedule during WTC final | Cricket news







The locations for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be decided at a press conference during the ICC World Test Championship Final . The full schedule for the tournament will also be revealed, Shah said.

AHMEDABAD: The International Cricket Council will announce the schedule of this year's ODI World Cup in India vs Australia this year's ODI World Cup World Test Championship Final at The Oval in London from June 7 to 12, BCCI secretary Jay Shah told reporters after a special general meeting (SGM) of the board of directors here on Saturday. The World Cup committee will consist of all office holders and one or two other members, another top official said. A company called Grant Thornton will be working with the BCCI to upgrade 15 stadiums earmarked for the ODI World Cup. We want to improve the fan experience, said a top BCCI official.

Asia Cup Schedule After ACC Meeting

The schedule of the Asia Cup in September, currently in a shambles due to the deadlock between India and Pakistan, will be announced after an upcoming meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to be held almost a week later, Shah revealed . .

The future of the 2023 Asia Cup will be decided once we meet with the ACC members (test countries) and the associated countries, he said. Interestingly, the heads of cricket boards from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be here to attend the IPL final on Sunday. The BCCI top phonchos will meet informally with these ACC members on the sidelines of the match to discuss the fate of the tournament. While the event is likely to be held in Sri Lanka, Pakistan has threatened to boycott the Asia Cup if at least four first matches are not held on its territory. Afghan tour of India can be postponed

Afghanistan’s short white-ball tour of India could be postponed from June to about September, just ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup. We will continue the series this year for the ICC Cricket World Cup, Shah said. The BCCI is looking to resume the India A program soon and is currently in talks with the UK and New Zealand boards for these shadow tours. On India A shadow tours, we are currently in talks with England and New Zealand, Shah said.

The head coach of the new Indian women will be appointed next month

The BCCI will appoint the new head coach of the Indian women’s team next month, just ahead of the white-ball tour of Bangladesh in the first week of July. The shortlist for the head coach of the (India) women’s team has already been made. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will meet (soon) and decide accordingly. We may have a new head coach of the women’s team for the Bangladesh series, Shah said. While Shah had previously hinted that the board was planning to host the next edition of the Women’s Premier League around the Diwali window, this time the BCCI secretary said a call to host the next edition will be taken after a discussion with the official broadcaster (viacom18). We talk to the broadcaster and decide on a window. We will be looking at a window to host the next edition of the WPL before March 2024, he said.

Each state will have to appoint an S&C coach

Following the lead of BCCI’s National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, all 38 state associations in India will be required to appoint a Strength and Conditioning coach and a Sport Science and Sports Medicine team. To address player concerns about injuries, we have created a structure where each national association will appoint a strength and conditioning coach and a sports science and sports medicine team. The candidates will be interviewed by the NCA panel, Shah said.

Commitment POSH policy coming soon

The BCCI will form a committee to shape its POSH policy. We will set up a committee to shape the POSH policy. The draft is ready, it will be submitted to the AGM for ratification and necessary approvals, Shah said.

