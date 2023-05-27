Georgia’s Ethan Quinn and UCLA’s Fangran Tian win NCAA tennis titles





Georgia freshman Ethan Quinn and UCLA’s Fangran Tian won singles titles in the NCAA tennis tournament on Saturday. Quinn, a redshirt, rallied to beat Michigan’s Ondrej Styler 6-7(2), 7-6(5), 6-2 to become the third Bulldog and fourth freshman ever to win the men’s singles crown. Tian became the second Bruin to capture the women’s title, with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Layne Sleeth, the first Oklahoma player to play in the final game. The first Georgia player to reach the championship since John Isner in 2007, Quinn got four match points in the second set before taking control in the third to join two-time Georgia winners Mikael Pernfors (1984, 1985) and Matias Boeker (2001, 2002). Quinn, of Fresno, California, finished the season with 17 straight wins and a 34-10 record. Tian, ​​of Beijing, China, did not drop a set in six games in Orlando, Florida, to finish the season with a 30-7 record. Keri Phebus of UCLA won the 1995 title. In the men’s doubles Andrew Lutschaunig and James Trotter of Ohio State defeated Cleeve Harper and Eliot Spizzirri of Texas 6–4, 6–4. It was the Buckeyes’ second doubles championship, their first in 2012. The Ohio State duo defeated Harper and Spizzirri twice earlier in the season. Harper won the title last year with Richard Ciamarra, defeating the Ohio State team of Matej Vocel and Robert Cash. The women’s doubles championship was an all-North Carolina matchup as Fiona Crawley and Carson Tanguilig defeated teammates Reese Brantmeier and Elizabeth Scott 6-1, 2-6, 11-9. It was the third double crown in the program’s history. Last weekend, North Carolina won its first women’s team championship and Virginia defended the men’s title.

