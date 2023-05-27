Sports
ETHS boys’ tennis: Pollard proves he can play with the big boys
He checks in at about 5 feet, 8 inches and 130 pounds, meaning no one picks Finn Pollard first when choosing a side for a pick-up football or basketball game.
But put a tennis racket in the hands of the Evanston junior and he is nothing but deadly.
Pollard proved he could play with the big boys on his second straight trip to the Class 2A Illinois High School Association state tennis tournament this weekend, winning 3 of 5 singles matches against the state’s elite players.
Pollard won one game over a year ago and achieved one of the deepest runs for an ETHS state qualifier in years as the Wildkits totaled 6 team points over the first two days of the tournament. The singles and doubles finals are Saturday at Palatine High School.
Another junior, Evan Gerbie, won one of his three singles matches while also representing the Wildkits.
A 6-4, 7-5 loss to known foe Glenbrook Souths Dominik Kaminski in the second round of consolation play Friday at Fremd High School in Palatine sent Pollard to the sidelines for the season. He finished with a 22-10 win-loss record and gained some confidence in the process.
Pollard scored wins over Shay Sweigard of Lyons Township (6-0, 6-2), Ankit Rajvanshi of Moline (6-2, 6-0) and Akshay Baid of Metea Valley (6-2, 6-4) as he lost from a player seeded 5-8, Aiden Lam of Waubonsie Valley, by a 6-3, 6-2 margin.
Now I think I belong with these guys, said Pollard, who was seeded 9-16 by the coaches’ committee estimate prior to the start of the three-day tournament. Now I think I’m on their level.
Defeat at the hands of Kaminski, an old rival, was particularly hard to bear. There are perhaps no two players more evenly matched in the entire state of Illinois and when the two collide on the tennis court, it’s always a game that could go either way.
Things went Kaminski’s way on Friday after the Titan star lost to Pollard three times during the season.
I was the one who knocked him out of the state tournament last year. It’s harder to lose to someone you know so well, Pollard said, ‘but he played well. We were obviously very competitive when we were on the pitch, but were friends off the pitch. I’ve been in that situation before when I knocked friends out of a tournament, and they did that to me.
Dom served really well today and he just crushed me [after upsetting New Triers Caden Liu, a 5-8 seed, earlier in consolation play]. I was chasing him the whole second set and yet he didn’t let himself down mentally.
I was nervous the whole tournament, more than last year [when he finished 2-2 as a sophomore]. It was partly expectations [accompanied by that high seed] and partly the pressure I put on myself. I wasn’t scared going up against Dom, but I was definitely nervous. Nobody wants to lose.
The Evanston junior made too many errors to even force a third set, as is typical in the most recent matchups between the two standouts. The pair reached deuce as many as eight times in one game in the first set, with Pollard eventually triumphing to come within 5–4. But Kaminski regained momentum thanks to a few misses and took the set.
In the second set, Pollard failed when he came to the net for a game point that put the GBS player into a 6–5 lead, and Kaminski applied the knockout blow minutes later.
Dom wasn’t feeling too great today, so he didn’t overexert himself or make mistakes like he usually does, ETHS head coach Marcus Plonus said of the South Stars’ strategy of hanging onto the baseline for both sets. He made mistakes the last few games they played and Finn was able to take advantage of that. But today he was a firm and too patient Finn.
Dom is probably the best athlete out there [in the tournament] and he just made no mistakes. Still, it was a game that could go either way.
There was a lot of pressure on Finn for this tournament. He’s such a great guy and a bunch of guys from other schools were rooting for him [over the two-day test]. There’s no reason he can’t come Saturday [finals] next year. He’s the epitome of a great high school player because he’s stable, he’s got the [offensive] weapons, and his mental game is right up there with everyone else’s. He really is a stand up guy.
Pollard also learned some valuable lessons in his first game Friday morning against Baid. The unusual playing style of the Metea Valley juniors proved challenging for the ETHS dynamo, who had to recover from a 3-0 deficit in the second set to stay alive.
Pollard’s great pass at game point gave him a 5-4 lead, and he emerged triumphant as Baid hit a volley too long to decide the set.
This was one of my worst matches. Luckily I got through it, Pollard said. I tried to use my strengths as much as possible, and I tried to show him things he didn’t like. I tried to confuse it. But he’s a really crafty player with a really deceitful style [change of pace shots].
Gerbie, who placed third in the section tournament, was eliminated on Thursday by losing to Edwardsville’s Jess Hattrup (7-5, 6-3) and St. Charles North’s Jonathon Spicer (6-1, 6-0). Sandwiched between those losses was a 6-2, 6-0 win over Tiernan Price of St. Charles East.
I thought Evan had a nice tournament after his breakthrough in the section, Plonus said. I am really proud of how he is developing as a player. I expect big things from both of them next year, and maybe we can get a doubles team here too.
