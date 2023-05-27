Connect with us

ETHS boys’ tennis: Pollard proves he can play with the big boys

He checks in at about 5 feet, 8 inches and 130 pounds, meaning no one picks Finn Pollard first when choosing a side for a pick-up football or basketball game.

But put a tennis racket in the hands of the Evanston junior and he is nothing but deadly.

Finn Pollard (left) and Evan Gerbie competed for ETHS in the Class 2A Illinois High School Association state tennis tournament this year. Credit: ETH Sports Twitter

Pollard proved he could play with the big boys on his second straight trip to the Class 2A Illinois High School Association state tennis tournament this weekend, winning 3 of 5 singles matches against the state’s elite players.

Pollard won one game over a year ago and achieved one of the deepest runs for an ETHS state qualifier in years as the Wildkits totaled 6 team points over the first two days of the tournament. The singles and doubles finals are Saturday at Palatine High School.

Another junior, Evan Gerbie, won one of his three singles matches while also representing the Wildkits.

A 6-4, 7-5 loss to known foe Glenbrook Souths Dominik Kaminski in the second round of consolation play Friday at Fremd High School in Palatine sent Pollard to the sidelines for the season. He finished with a 22-10 win-loss record and gained some confidence in the process.

Pollard scored wins over Shay Sweigard of Lyons Township (6-0, 6-2), Ankit Rajvanshi of Moline (6-2, 6-0) and Akshay Baid of Metea Valley (6-2, 6-4) as he lost from a player seeded 5-8, Aiden Lam of Waubonsie Valley, by a 6-3, 6-2 margin.

Now I think I belong with these guys, said Pollard, who was seeded 9-16 by the coaches’ committee estimate prior to the start of the three-day tournament. Now I think I’m on their level.

