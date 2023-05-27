K-State falls to TCU in Big 12 Semifinals

ARLINGTON, Texas K-State’s run in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship came to an end on Saturday with a 6-3 loss to TCU in the semifinals at Globe Life Field.

K-State (35-24), who reached the semifinals of the conference tournament for the third consecutive year, will learn the fate of the NCAA Tournament on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. CEST. The selection show will air on ESPN2.

“Of course not the way you want to go into the tournament,” said the head coach Pete Hughes said after the game. “I would have signed on a red-hot offense and only get three hits for the game today, but we put them on third base. We play a clean defense all year, but didn’t get the job done today.”

The Wildcats held the Horned Frogs, a team that averaged 15 runs on 18 hits per game in the tournament this year, to just three hits in the semifinals.

Brady day a native of Hampstead, NH, recorded a game-high three hits as he went 3-for-4 at the plate with a run scored when he was a junior Nick Goodwin led with two RBI.

Colin Rothermel (1-3) took the loss and gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits with one strikeout and three walks.

“I thought he played relaxed on a big stage with good composure against a really good offense,” said Hughes of Rothermel’s start.

“He started to look tired at the end, but he executed his throws and stayed out of three ball counts for the most part. They really swung a lot to win.”

Senior Owen Burema made his first relief as a Wildcat, where he struckout four to bring his season total to 95. The product’s 95 punchouts from Litchfield, Minn.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Rothermel held TCU scoreless for three innings as the San Diego, California native gave up only one hit while getting three straight outs in the second and third.

Pelletier put the Wildcats on the board in the fourth when he squared and sent his sixth homer of the season 394 feet to right field.

TCU took advantage of an error from behind the plate to make it 1-all in the bottom of the inning.

Cash And Brady day each singled to lead off the Cats’ two-run fifth, where the duo came by on Goodwin’s fourth hit of the tournament.

Kurtis Byrne’s solo homer trimmed the Cats’ lead to one until a sacrifice fly to center tied the game for the second time.

The Horned Frogs’ starter Stoutenborough, who allowed only four earned runs in his last four starts, was relieved in the sixth by Ben Abeldt.

TCU sent five batters to the plate in the sixth to take a one-run lead, 4–3, but a reversed call ruled in favor of the Wildcats and pulled K-State off the field.

The product from Litchfield, Minn. Fanned four consecutive batters to earn his 95e strikeout of the year by striking out the side in the seventh.

The Frogs took advantage of the Cats third foul to add a pair of insurance runs to seal the game.

IN THE BOX

K-State scored three runs on 12 hits and committed three errors with 10 left on base

TCU scored six runs on three hits with one error commission and three left on base

TCU scored the winning run on the Cats 35 e season doubles

season doubles Eight Wildcats produced a hit; three with several

Day went 3-for-4 at the plate and scored a run

Goodwin drove in a game-high two-RBI

Day reached base in four consecutive at bats

Rothermel (1-3) was credited with losing by four runs (three anred)

Rothermel held TCU to only three hits in his five innings

Boerema threw three scoreless innings in relief with four strikeouts

Abeldt (2-3) earned the victory in relie

COMMENTS

K-State moves to 21-26 all-time in the Big 12 Championship tournament

Boerema finished fourth in single-season records with 95 strikeouts

Saturday was the fifth meeting between the Cats and Frogs this season

TCU leads the all-time series 30-13; 4-1 in conference tournament action

NEXT ONE

The Wildcats will learn their post-season fate on Monday, May 29, when the full 64-team field of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will be announced. The selection show will air on ESPN2 at 11 a.m. CT, while the 16 regional sites will be released on Sunday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m.