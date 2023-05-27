IPL 2023: Former ICC referee knocks down CSK skipper MS Dhoni for mocking Spirit of Cricket





Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni has been criticized by the former International Cricket Council (ICC) umpire. Daryl Harper for not respecting the spirit of the game during Indian Premier League (IPL 2023 ) Qualification 1 against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday (May 23) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The incident occurred at the start of the 16th over of the GT chase. CSK was comfortably cruising to a victory after trailing the Titans by six for 102 runs. At that point the equation was 71 runs to win in 30 balls. Dhoni wanted to end the game there himself for GT and so decided to bring back Mathesha Pathirana on the attack. But the umpires did not allow Dhoni this. CSK sailor Pathirana was out of the field for a few minutes and was therefore not allowed to bowl immediately after returning to the field. The rules state that any player who has been off the field for more than eight minutes must spend the same amount of time on the field before being allowed to bowl. After that, Dhoni and some other CSK players engaged in a heated argument with the on-pitch umpires, which lasted more than four minutes, giving Pathirana a chance to restart the 16th. The fans quickly forgot the incident when CSK successfully defended the goal against the current title holders. And with that, they managed to enter their 10th IPL final. But former ICC referee Harper vividly recalls when he launched a brutal attack on the CSK captain, accusing him of deliberation and wasting time. Harper suggested that the CSK captain purposely wasted time ticking off the clock so that Pathirana could bowl the full quota of his overs. Harper said to Mid-day Naturally, MS Dhoni wasted time allowing his preferred bowling option to deliver the crucial sixteenth. That is the only conclusion I can draw from that disappointing spectacle. The problem for me is the lack of respect for the spirit of cricket and for umpires’ directions. There were other options for the captain, but they were ignored.

Maybe some people are bigger than the law or in this case the spirit of cricket. It’s always disappointing to see how far some people will go to win. Harper added. It is not the first time that a brawl has taken place between a world champion skipper from India and an Australian referee. A similar incident occurred in 2011 during the India tour of the West Indies before the Test series when the then Indian captain criticized the umpire in the series, and even then Harper confronted Dhoni.

