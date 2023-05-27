Sports
Former tennis pros raising kids in an RV on the Pickleball Circuit
- Ryler DeHeart and Megan Fudge met in college, married soon after, and had two children.
- They left tennis for pickleball and are now touring the country.
- They say the experience is a huge adventure for their children.
Ryler DeHeart and Megan Fudge met while playing on the University of Illinois tennis teams. He started the professional tour when he finished school in 2006 before becoming a coach. They got back together after Megan graduated in 2010 and got married a year later in a Vegas chapel.
Lily, 8, and JR, 6, were born while Ryler was a college tennis coach, first at the University of Alabama and then at Florida State. There were constant job changes and relocations, which made them rethink their commitment to the sport. They wanted to keep the kids at the top of their priority list, then pickleball came into their lives.
They picked up pickleball during the pandemic
During the pandemic, the DeHearts wanted to do things as a family to play sports, which is how they started pickleball.
“We kept hearing about pickleball, and we were like ‘we can try this,’ you know, draw a track in our driveway and figure it out, and so we started playing,” Megan explains.
They continued to watch the sport more when they moved to St. Petersburg, Florida.
The 35-year-old mother explained: “We finally gave in and went to some courts and met other couples who also had children.”
They took part in a professional pickleball tour
The DeHearts were still looking for jobs and deciding where to live, while developing a taste for pickleball. They joined the professional tour and spent months in airports and hotels with their kids in tow.
“I felt like it was always a lot of uprooting and coming back and unpacking, packing and doing it all over again,” Megan admitted.
The solution became clearer when she signed a contract and committed to a pickleball team. She got a good bonus and wanted to use it for the family. The 39-year-old Ryler would later sign with a team as well.
“Right now our dogs live in our house and we pay a lot of rent for a doghouse,” she told her husband, “I would really like our kids and us all to do this together. How about a campervan?”
It’s a huge adventure for the kids
Their portable home works, according to Ryler, because of the tour’s setup. In tennis, men and women usually play in different venues. Pickleball has both genders on the same tours, in the same place.
“It’s a huge adventure for the kids,” he said, “but at the same time they have their toys and beds and dogs. They like to invite people over to see their camper at home.”
“They love being on the court, but they also really love coming home. It’s been a good balance so far,” added Megan.
The children are homeschooled through a public school
When it comes to their children’s education, Megan says they’ve found the best of both worlds.
“We homeschool them, and we’ve been doing that for a few years now. We started with Lily in kindergarten with Florida Virtual School.”
“I don’t feel the responsibility of having to come up with the curriculum because it’s given to us by and they’ve been assigned a teacher. It’s a public school system and they have Zoom calls with their teacher, about once a month,” said Megan.
A typical week for the foursome contains a lot of structure, according to Megan.
‘On Mondays and Tuesdays we try to do our schoolwork. JR can normally do his job in about two to three hours a week. Lillie’s work is definitely a lot more now that she’s in second grade.”
They complete quests on the travel days, so they can play freely Thursday through Sunday. The kids love the game and watch their parents play.
“In pickleball,” Megan explains, “when we get to our seats and sit down to get water, our kids can come. Lily comes with wisdom. It’s like, ‘Mom, you gotta hit it, you gotta hit it harder save’. !'”
They just want the kids to have fun playing sports
At the end of the day, it’s all about relaxation. All the families get together and the kids play with everyone who has a paddle.
They are often asked if the children will play tennis or pickleball when they are older. Megan moves on to join Ryler, whose tennis took him from playing on an undefeated college team to a professional career playing Rafael Nadal at the US Open.
“I started them in tennis. I’m trying to develop their athleticism. They’ve played basketball and a number of other sports,” said Ryler. “I just want them to play sports and enjoy it like we do.”
