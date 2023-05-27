GAME DAY | Semifinal Saturday at Mens Worlds: USA vs. Germany





Team USA has won each of its first eight games in the world championship for the first time, including its third shutout of the tournament in Thursday’s quarterfinals – a 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic. The U.S. has not had three shutouts in a world championship since 1939. “We continue to take steps towards our ultimate goal and tomorrow we have a heckuva challenge against Germany,” said David Quinn, head coach of the US Men’s National Team. “We were lucky to beat them earlier in the tournament in what was probably our toughest match in the preliminary round. I am convinced that our group will be ready to play and we will have to give our best if we want to be successful.” With goals in the third period from Sean Farrell and Matt Coronato, Team USA recovered from a 2-1 deficit in the preliminary round to beat Germany 3-2 on May 15. The Germans are the only team to outsmart the US in a game (32-26). The teams also met in a pre-tournament game in Munich, with the USA triumphing 6–3 on May 9. The semi-finals were not kind to the US. In fact, Team USA has been denied in its last 11 semifinals, including a 4-3 loss to hosts Finland a year ago. The US and Germany have met once before in the semifinals, with the US winning 3-0 in 1934. TJ Tynan has 11 points to lead the American offense, including a goal and 10 assists. Tynan, who had no point in the first two games of the world championship, brings a six-point streak into today’s semi-final. He is second in the tournament, one point behind Dominik Kubalik of the Czech Republic. Cutter Gauthier, who has fired a tournament-leading 51 shots on target, is second in the world championship with seven goals. The Boston College product helped the US to a bronze medal in the IIHF World Junior Championship earlier this season. Team USA has statistically the best netminder of the tournament in Casey DeSmith, who is 5-0 with 1.19 goals against average and .950 save percentage. Team USA Stats through eight games

