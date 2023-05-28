ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule To Be Revealed During World Test Championship Finals – News





List of over a dozen sites across India under consideration before final shortlist is shared with the ICC The glittering ICC Cricket World Cup trophy awarded to the winners of the Cricket World Cup was created in 1999 and is the first permanent award in the history of the tournament. -ANI By ANI published: Sat May 27, 2023, 11:10 PM According to Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the schedule for the 2023 World Cup will be revealed during the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval. The board has compiled a list of over a dozen sites from across India and the final shortlist will be shared with the ICC soon. Shah made these remarks at a press conference following the BCCI’s special general meeting in Ahmedabad, where the IPL final will take place on Sunday. While the ten-team World Cup is scheduled to take place between Oct. 5 and Nov. 19, the BCCI has yet to formalize the schedule, with only about four months until the competition begins, according to ESPNCricinfo. Over the course of 46 days, 48 ​​matches are scheduled, including three knockout matches. Apart from Ahmedabad, the original BCCI shortlist included Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Rajkot, Mumbai and Trivandrum. Obviously, Nagpur and Pune are also being considered. The league games will likely be held in 10 cities, with two more cities hosting warm-up games for the main event. Shah, who is also the current president of the Asian Cricket Council, stated that an upcoming ACC meeting will be held to determine whether the hybrid format of the PCB for the 2023 Asia Cup is possible. On Sunday, Shah will meet his counterparts from Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board and Afghanistan Cricket Board to informally discuss the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup is scheduled for September in Pakistan, but as India is reluctant to travel there, the ACC is looking for alternatives. The PCB recently proposed a hybrid approach to the six-team competition, with four of the 13 matches taking place in Pakistan. India, Pakistan and Nepal are all grouped together. Meanwhile, the second group includes Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. READ ALSO The most difficult aspect of the hybrid approach is travelling. “Two or three countries have submitted their views,” Shah added, “which will be formally discussed at the ACC meeting in the next ten days.” Shah, in his capacity as ACC chairman, stated that the Asia Cup should take place this year. Due to political issues between the two countries, the tournament has not been held in Pakistan or India since 2008. – ANI

