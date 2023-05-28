Shaw: Time for Bison Football to Move Up – InForum





It’s time. Even though North Dakota State lost the FCS championship game, it’s time for the Bison to move up to the FBS. With 9 FCS championships and 10 championship games in the past 12 years, NDSU has nothing left to prove. It’s time for some new challenges. The FCS has been diluted in recent years. Strong schools such as James Madison, Sam Houston State, Jacksonville State, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, and Georgia Southern have left the FCS for the allure of the FBS. The dramatic drop in attendance at NDSU home games is alarming. The diehard fans will always be there, but the borderline fans have grown bored with all this success. The Bison will always sell out against South Dakota State or UND, but empty seats abound when they play lesser Missouri Valley teams or playoff games against the likes of Samford. Can you imagine Boise State or Craig Bohl’s Wyoming Cowboys playing in the Fargodome? The anticipation and excitement would be off the charts. Tickets would be hard to find. The Dome would rock. I’ve heard the excuses for the drop in attendance: the games are during hunting season, the students are on recess, the games are televised, they’re playing during the holidays, etc. The problem with that argument is that NDSU games in previous seasons were played under the same conditions and they sold out. All this winning has become too routine. Of course, NDSU doesn’t have an FBS conference to move to. Until they do, the Bisons aren’t going anywhere. Ideally, NDSU would participate in a conference along with one or more nearby Missouri Valley schools. If possible and allowed, perhaps NDSU could start a conference along with schools such as UND, South Dakota State, South Dakota, Montana, and Montana State. Failing that, maybe NDSU could join a football-only conference. As you may know, NDSU is only in the Big 12 for wrestling. A football conference would also save money. Moving out of the Summit League, with competing schools much further away, would be expensive. That would be on top of paying up to 22 additional football scholarships. Also, Bison fans should change their mindset. Beating Alabama or Georgia to win a national championship is not going to happen. Winning seven regular season games and then winning the Camellia Bowl or Gasparilla Bowl would make for a good season. Yes, those are real bowl games. Still, a move to the FBS would likely significantly reduce the number of players NDSU loses from the transfer portal. About 20 years ago, visionaries like NDSU President Joe Chapman and NDSU Athletic Director Gene Taylor made the bold decision to move to Division I. There were many skeptics and critics. It turned out to be a brilliant move. Switching to the FBS would be very exciting. When the door opens for NDSU to join the FBS, the Thundering Herd should run through it. Shaw is a former WDAY TV reporter and former KVRR TV news director. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Forum’s editors, nor the owner of the Forum.

InForum columnist Jim Shaw is a former WDAY TV reporter and former KVRR TV news director.

