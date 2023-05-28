



Kitsap players earn multiple medals at national tennis tournaments

Bremerton tennis had a very successful state tournament with two of its doubles teams reaching the semi-finals. Knights boys’ doubles team Jackson Warner and Nicho Crowley-Koehler reached the semifinals on the first day. In their first match, they battled through three sets and won 5-7, 7-5, 7-5. The duo eased off in the second round with a 6-1, 6-4 victory. On the second day, the Knights duo lost in the semi-finals to finish sixth. Claire Warthen and Elena Andreu also reached the semi-finals for the girls. They pulled off a 6-1, 6-2 win in the first round and 6-2, 6-4 in the second round. On the second day, the Knights tandem lost in the semi-finals to finish sixth. North Kitsap also had a strong performance. Teegan Devries performed impressively in singles. On the first day, she qualified for the semifinals after winning in straight sets in both matches, dropping only a few games in total. Devries started the second day against District 3 champion Taraneh Khalighi and lost to her in straight sets for the second time this season. She fell to Sequim’s Kendall Hastings and finished sixth in the state. Viking Indigo Gallagher-Zapf won his first match in straight sets, but dropped his second match on the first day. On the second day, he fought his way through the consolation round and finished seventh in the state. North Kitsap’s last singles player was Deputy Dayshawn Harper. The day before the tournament started, Harper was supposed to be in a coin toss battle with a boy from Clover Park for the last spot on the state. However, he decided to face and beat the Clover Park player to earn the last spot. He took on the No. 1 seed off the bat, Zach Chai, and showed he can fit in by losing 7-5, 6-2. Harper won his next two consolation matches in straight sets. On the second day he fought for fifth place. Vikings’ Ethan Gillespie and Mason Chmielewski won their first game and lost their second on the first day. On the second day, the duo bounced back and won the consolation final. They finished fourth. Spencer Gillespie and Justin Gallant won their first set, but dropped both sides on the first day. Bainbridge, Central Kitsap and Olympic had one tennis player representing their schools. Spartan Brogan Rice played in one of the pigtail games to start the 3A state tournament. Unfortunately, he was swept and ended his tournament early. Cougar Kai Junior went 0-2 and got swept in both games. Olympic’s Bailey Walton struggled in her first game after taking an early lead. However, Walton won her second game on the first day. On the second day she lost her first match and did not qualify. Bremerton’s doubles team of Jackson Warner and Nicho Crowley-Koehler also finished sixth. Olympic’s Bailey Walton ends 2-2 on standings.

