China’s Fan/Wang claims the men’s doubles title at Table Tennis Worlds -Xinhua

Fan Zhendong(R)/Wang Chuqin pose with the trophy at the award ceremony after winning the men’s doubles final against South Korea’s Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon at the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championship Final in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023 (Xinhua /Li Yahui)

DURBAN, South Africa, May 27 (Xinhua) — Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin helped China regain the men’s doubles title after beating South Korea’s Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon in two matches at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Final here on Saturday.

The Chinese duo won 13-11, 11-6, 11-5 in the title fight against the runners-up of the previous edition, who had fallen two years ago in Houston by Sweden’s Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson.

Despite trailing 6-9, Fan and Wang kept their nerve to grab four points in a row and win an intense first game.

The Chinese paddlers faced little opposition from their opponents in the next two games on their way to victory.

Wang said the first game was key to their victory. “We managed to get through adversity. It was a spectacular final and I’m happy to have won the title,” he said.

Fan expressed his gratitude to the fans. “The atmosphere in the venue was exciting and it pushed us to perform at our best,” said the world singles number 1.

South Korea’s Lee Sang-su and Cho Dae-seong and German duo Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Franziska shared the bronze medal.

Fan Zhendong(R)/Wang Chuqin pose for photos during the awards ceremony after winning the men’s doubles final against South Korea’s Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)

Fan Zhendong (R) /Wang Chuqin of China compete in the men’s doubles final against Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong )

Jang Woojin (top R)/Lim Jonghoon (top L) of South Korea compete in the men’s doubles final against Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China at the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championship Final in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/ Han Xu)

Fan Zhendong (L)/Wang Chuqin of China greets spectators after the men’s doubles final against Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen )

