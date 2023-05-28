Sports
China’s Fan/Wang claims the men’s doubles title at Table Tennis Worlds -Xinhua
Fan Zhendong(R)/Wang Chuqin pose with the trophy at the award ceremony after winning the men’s doubles final against South Korea’s Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon at the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championship Final in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023 (Xinhua /Li Yahui)
DURBAN, South Africa, May 27 (Xinhua) — Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin helped China regain the men’s doubles title after beating South Korea’s Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon in two matches at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Final here on Saturday.
The Chinese duo won 13-11, 11-6, 11-5 in the title fight against the runners-up of the previous edition, who had fallen two years ago in Houston by Sweden’s Mattias Falck and Kristian Karlsson.
Despite trailing 6-9, Fan and Wang kept their nerve to grab four points in a row and win an intense first game.
The Chinese paddlers faced little opposition from their opponents in the next two games on their way to victory.
Wang said the first game was key to their victory. “We managed to get through adversity. It was a spectacular final and I’m happy to have won the title,” he said.
Fan expressed his gratitude to the fans. “The atmosphere in the venue was exciting and it pushed us to perform at our best,” said the world singles number 1.
South Korea’s Lee Sang-su and Cho Dae-seong and German duo Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Franziska shared the bronze medal.
Fan Zhendong(R)/Wang Chuqin pose for photos during the awards ceremony after winning the men’s doubles final against South Korea’s Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
1st seed Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China reacts during the medal ceremony after winning the men’s doubles final against South Korea’s Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Yahui)
1st place China’s Fan Zhendong (4th L) / Wang Chuqin (3rd L), 2nd place South Korea’s Jang Woojin (1st L) / Lim Jonghoon (2nd L), 3rd place South Korea’s Cho Daeseong (3rd R) / Lee Sang Su (4th right) and Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov (2nd right) / Patrick Franziska attend the men’s doubles medal ceremony at the final of the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)
1st place China’s Fan Zhendong (4th L) / Wang Chuqin (3rd L), 2nd place South Korea’s Jang Woojin (1st L) / Lim Jonghoon (2nd L), 3rd place South Korea’s Cho Daeseong (3rd R) / Lee Sang Su (4th right) and Germany’s Dimitrij Ovtcharov (2nd right) / Patrick Franziska attend the men’s doubles medal ceremony at the final of the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Tao Xiyi)
Fan Zhendong (R) /Wang Chuqin of China compete in the men’s doubles final against Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong )
Fan Zhendong (R) /Wang Chuqin of China celebrates during the men’s doubles final against Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong )
Jang Woojin (top R)/Lim Jonghoon (top L) of South Korea compete in the men’s doubles final against Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China at the 2023 ITTF Table Tennis World Championship Final in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/ Han Xu)
Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon (1st L) of South Korea compete in the men’s doubles final against Fan Zhendong/Wang Chuqin of China at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Xu )
Fan Zhendong (L)/Wang Chuqin of China greets spectators after the men’s doubles final against Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen )
Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China celebrate the scoring in the men’s doubles final against Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China celebrates after the men’s doubles final against Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen )
Fan Zhendong (R)/Wang Chuqin of China celebrates after the men’s doubles final against Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea during the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong )
Fan Zhendong (L)/Wang Chuqin of China celebrates scoring during the men’s doubles final against Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen )
Fan Zhendong (L)/Wang Chuqin of China celebrates after the men’s doubles final against Jang Woojin/Lim Jonghoon of South Korea at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen )
Jang Woojin (R) /Lim Jonghoon of South Korea compete in the men’s doubles final against Fan Zhendong /Wang Chuqin of China at the final of the 2023 ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in Durban, South Africa, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong )
|
Sources
2/ http://english.news.cn/20230527/e8f6fd38e54c48b58a9143bac7989e07/c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “I’ve never been a lover of Hollywood”
- China’s Fan/Wang claims the men’s doubles title at Table Tennis Worlds -Xinhua
- Kylie Jenner flaunts her cleavage in a flowing black dress as fans praise the star for ‘not always wearing tight clothes’ like Kim
- How to stop Google from deleting your Gmail account as the mass shutdown deadline looms
- DeSantis is going after Trump
- Treating Diabetes: When to Exercise
- Impeachment of Paxton the way of Trump (Thumbs)
- Biden and GOP reach tentative agreement to avoid default
- Will Ferrell: John Madden Biopic: Actor Will Ferrell in talks to play late NFL legend; More details
- Hockey fans celebrate Collingwood Blues with parade
- Chaos at UK airports as nationwide border system fails
- Could antiepileptic drugs prolong the lives of patients suffering from rare brain tumors?