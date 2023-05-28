Tellier earns MAC Tournament MVP, Cardinals win MAC Tournament Championship

KENT, Ohio The Ball State baseball team returned to Schoonover Stadium on Saturday for the final day of the Mid-American Conference Tournament against Kent State. Adam Teller lifted the Cardinals to a 12-9 victory with a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning.

With two outs in the top of the ninth Justin Conant registered a double to left field. Ryan Peltier followed by a walk. Decker Scheffler walked five pitches to load the bases. Tellier had a 1-1 count against the nation’s rescue leader Mitchell Scott. Tellier crushed the third pitch over the left field wall to put the Cardinals on top, 12-9.

History repeats itself as the Cardinals win the MAC tournament 17 years after the date of the last MAC tournament. Saturday, May 27, 2006 marked the date the Ball State defeated Kent State for its final NCAA Tournament appearance and faced the Cardinals once on the Golden Flashes field in 2023. Ball State won its second MAC Tournament title in program history .

Peltier led off the game with a six-pitch walk. Scheffler followed with a single to right and an error by the rightfielder enabled Peltier to score from first base. Tellier dropped a sacrifice bunt to third base and moved Scheffler to third base after the play. Hunter Dobbins walked to give the Cardinals runners at the corners with one out. Jalen Martinez grounded to first base, but drove in Scheffler from third base. BSU took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

The Golden Flashes answered with a run on one hit to narrow the deficit to 2-1 after playing one inning.

Dobbins drew his second walk of the game to get things going in the top of the third. He reached second base on a wild pitch. Martinez singled and moved Dobbins to third base. Bevis launched a three-run homer over the left center wall. The Cardinals extended their lead to 5-1.

Kent State was able to score a run in the bottom of the third on one hit to make it 5-2 after three innings in the books.

Peltier led off the top of the fourth with a single through the pitcher’s legs. He reached second base on a wild pitch and got into scoring position. Scheffler singled up the middle and scored Peltier from second down. Tellier reached on a fielder’s choice when Scheffler went out second. Dobbins singled off the right side and moved Tellier to third base. Martinez reached on a fielder’s choice and placed Tellier from third base. The Cardinals extended their lead to 7-2 in the top of the fifth.

Flood led off the top of the fifth with a solo blast to center left to give the Cardinals an 8–2 lead as the game went into the bottom of the fifth.

The Golden Flashes produced a five-run inning in the bottom of the seventh on six hits. Kent narrowed the deficit to 8-7. Kent State took the first lead of the game on a two-run home run by Justin Miknis to make it 9-8 as the game headed into the ninth inning.

Jacob Hartlaub closed out the game and the Cardinals claimed their first MAC Tournament Championship since 2006.

Ty Weatherly got the start on the mound for the Cardinals and went six innings. He gave up three runs, two earned, on four hits. He struckout one batter. Sam Klein went 1/3 of an inning and gave up four earned runs on four hits. Ryan Brown faced two batters. Hartlaub took the win in 2 2/3 innings of relief. He gave up two earned runs on three hits. He struckout three batters to reach a 4-2 score this year.

Ben Cruikshank started on the mound for Kent State. He pitched two innings and gave up five runs, four earned. He struckout one batter. Peyton Cariaco went 2 2/3 innings in relief. He gave up three earned runs on four hits. He added a strikeout. Calvin Bickerstaff went 1 1/3 inning with three strikeouts. Ciaran Caughey pitched a scoreless inning with one strikeout. Scott got the loss and fell to 2-2 on the season. He gave up four earned runs on four hits and struckout one. Jaden Varner finished the game with 1/3 of an inning.

Tellier was named MAC Tournament MVP. He was joined by Peltier, Scheffler and Trennor O’Donnell on the MAC All-Tournament Team.

The Cardinals have punched their ticket into the NCAA Tournament and will find out where they go for the NCAA Baseball Selection Show on ESPN2 on Monday, May 29 at noon.

