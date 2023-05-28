Iowa Girls’ High School Tennis Summary





The 2023 Iowa High School tennis season concluded Saturday with the high point of the girls’ state tournament. The two-day tournament brought elation and heartbreak as only two individual and two doubles teams could claim the state champion title. Here’s a rundown of the results of Saturday’s action. More:Waukee Northwest Wins Class 2A State Boys Tennis Tournament; Pella, Decorah shines in 1A Bettenford’s Andrea Porubcin claims the Class 2A individual title In Iowa City, which hosted the Class 2A tournament, Bettendorf’s Andrea Porubcin won the title with a straight-set victory over Ankeny Centennial’s Abbie Peterson. Both sets were tight, with Porubcin taking home the first set 7-5 and winning the state title with a 6-5 win. WDM Valley’s Claire Gu finished third with a straight-set victory over Iowa City West’s Julianna Mascardo. Cedar Falls duo capture Class 2A doubles title In addition to Porubcin’s victory, the Cedar Falls doubles team captured the state crown on Saturday. Cedar Falls’ Maya Mallavarapu and Madison Sagers won 2-0 over Cedar Rapids Washington’s Katelynn Kock and Kathryn Zylstra, who were named runners-up. The Tigers won sets 6-1 and 7-6 to claim victory Anna Current and Sescie Haan van Clinton took third place with a win over WDM Valley in straight sets. Sophia Fain of Columbus Catholic surpasses teammate for 1A singles title Northwest of the action in Iowa City, the Class 1A tournament took place in Waterloo. Columbus Catholic had a great day, with both Sophia Fain and Ali Hagness heading into the state title game for the Sailors. Fain was able to beat Hagness winning 2-1 in a four hour fight. Fain took a 6-3 win in the opening set before Hagness took the second set 6-4. Fain earned victory in the championship-deciding set 6-4. Spirit Lake’s Catherine Straus took third after beating Emily Blom of Pella 2-0. Assumption wins 1A doubles state championship Ella Diulio and Helen Sons of Assumption earned the doubles title in 1A. They secured a 2-0 victory over Pella Christian’s Katy Roose and Sydney Van Arendonk. Dilulio and Sons came away with set wins by scores of 6-2 and clinched the state title with another 6-2 win. Marion’s Michaela Goad and Natalee Hartman took third place thanks to a thrilling three-set win against Oskaloosa.

