Pakistan, India close their horns today





Players photographed during a match against Thailand in Salalah, Oman on match 24, 2023. Twitter/@asia_hockey KARACHI: After two consecutive wins in their first two matches of the 2023 Junior Hockey Asia Cup, Pakistan are confident of doing well against a strong Indian side in their Pool A encounter in Salalah, Oman on Saturday. The game is crucial for the Green Shirts to qualify for the semi-finals. In the first two games against much weaker sides, Pakistan defeated Chinese Taipei 15-1 and Thailand 9-0. These matches gave the debuting players much-needed exposure for the main clashes with India and Japan. A member of Pakistan’s team management in Oman, when contacted on Friday, said the boys are not feeling the pressure and are confident and motivated for Saturday’s game. In terms of skills and talent, Pakistani players are not behind a top team. The players gained a lot of confidence by scoring several goals in the first two games. The players carry out the game plan given by team advisor Roland Oltmans, who trains them according to today’s requirements, the member revealed. “What the boys have learned so far in the training and practice matches, they have demonstrated well. The drag flickers Sufyan Khan, Arbaz and striker Abdul Rehman played well in the first two matches,” said the member. “Now their big test will be in the next two games against India and Japan, in which we will have to be mentally strong and try to avoid mistakes.” India is the fifth ranked team and even their juniors have had a lot of international acclaim. However, Pakistan’s team management is optimistic. “We don’t feel the pressure given the strength of the Indian side and the well-equipped facilities and international matches they get. Anything can happen at this level. We’re going with a big heart. We’ve also highlighted their weaknesses.” the official added.

