China conquers five titles in the table tennis worlds of Durban
China has bagged five titles at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships (WTTC) Finals as they won the men’s and women’s doubles titles and swept the women’s singles finals here on Saturday.
Top-ranked Sun Yingsha demonstrated her supreme position in a 4-1 victory over Japan’s Hina Hayata, who saved nine match points to beat fellow Chinese paddler Wang Yidi in the quarterfinals. Sun will appear in the singles final of the tournament for the second time in a row.
“Two years have passed and I feel like everyone has made progress. Hopefully I can do well tomorrow without regrets,” said Sun.
Sun, who had won all four previous head-to-head games against Hayata, broke open a 4-4 tie early on with seven points in a row through sublime serve and forehand. She raced to a 3-0 lead after winning 11-5, 11-8 in the next two games.
Hayata had a glimmer of hope after an 11-5 win in the fourth game, but it was quickly extinguished by an unstoppable Sun, who came through the hurdle with an 11-8 win in the fifth game.
“Over the past few years, Hina has improved her abilities, so I have been thoroughly preparing for this match with my coaches. Despite a favorable result, I have to learn some lessons from the match, especially from the fourth game,” Sun admitted.
The next player for Sun is Olympic champion Chen Meng, who rallied after one match to beat teammate Chen Xingtong 4-1.
After losing the first game 11-5, Chen Meng weathered the pressure in the next two games and won 13-11 and 14-12 to turn the tide. Chen Meng then found her footing in the match and won the next two games 11-6 and 11-7 to advance to the final.
“We are quite well known as teammates, so I think it’s about the mentality. It’s never easy to get to the final, and I’ll give it my all tomorrow,” said Chen Meng.
China has already clinched both last places in the men’s singles semifinals, where top-seeded Fan Zhendong was just a step away from his title defense with a 4-2 win against Liang Jingkun, while second seed Wang Chuqin defeated veteran Ma Long with defeated 4-1.
As the last singles debutant at the World Championships, Wang was looking forward to taking the biggest stage.
“I’ve watched it on TV or from the stands in the past, but this time I’ll take part in it, which is so much fun,” he commented.
“It is quite normal that you go into the final with guts or expectation. I have to deal with it and do my best on the pitch,” said Fan.
Ahead of their respective singles semifinals, Fan and Wang helped China regain the men’s doubles title after beating South Korea’s Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon 3–0.
Despite trailing 6-9, Fan and Wang kept their nerve to grab four points in a row and win an intense first game.
On their way to victory, the Chinese rowers met little opposition from their opponents in the next two games.
“We built better chemistry and had better communication as the tournament went deeper,” Wang concluded.
Chen Meng and Wang Yidi triumphed in consecutive matches against South Korea’s Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin in the women’s doubles final, clinching China’s 18th consecutive title in the event at the World Championships dating back to 1989.
“We were well prepared for the difficulties. It wasn’t smooth sailing, but we’re glad we got through it,” Chen admitted.
Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha retained their mixed doubles title on Friday and Saturday’s results meant the Chinese team will leave Durban with all five trophies.
