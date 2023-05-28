Sarkisian hits home run by hiring Joe DeCamillis





Texas football has made some noteworthy hirings at this point in the off-season that deserve some attention ahead of the 2023 season. On May 26, we talked about the recent hiring of veteran college defensive coach Sayam Paadat as new special assistant to the head coach. The presumption with Paadat’s loan is that he could be the special assistant to the head coach hiring meant to replace Gary Patterson, who departed the program earlier in the off-season. And it now appears that head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns recently made another major appointment among the head coach’s special assistants. That reports the Football Scoop on May 27 that Sark and the Longhorns hired longtime NFL special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis to the staff as a special assistant to the head coach. Texas football and Steve Sarkisian hire new special assistant Joe DeCamillis But the report came initially by Chip Brown van Horns247 (paid content) this weekend, which was later confirmed by The Football Scoop. DeCamillis will reportedly assist special teams coordinator/coach Jeff Banks by “sharing ideas” and providing analysis. This is a really solid veteran coaching hire for the Longhorns to bring on board such an established veteran of the NFL ranks as DeCamillis. Texas gets a coach who has served as a special teams coordinator or special teams assistant in the NFL for more than 30 years, dating back to his time as an assistant with the Denver Broncos in 1991. DeCamillis has also served as a special teams coordinator/assistant with the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and most recently the Los Angeles Rams. He was part of the Super Bowl winning staff with the Rams in 2021 and the Broncos in 2015. Texas will have a valuable addition to the staff with NFL experience Sark and the Longhorns had a great time hiring longtime NFL coach DeCamillis. Texas got lucky with the timing here it seems. DeCamillis was fired by head coach Sean McVay and the Rams as LA went through some staff turnover after a disappointing 5-12 result last season. This will be his first job at the collegiate level after 33 years of NFL coaching experience. Sark, Banks and the Longhorns are clearly making sure the special team unit is moving into next season and are making numerous moves to upgrade this group this offseason. Texas’ first portal addition in the 2023 transfer class was former Stanford Cardinal senior punter and the highest-rated punter in the PAC-12 last season, Ryan Sanborn. The punting game was up and down at best for the Longhorns last season. Adding Sanborn will provide a more stable presence that can help control field position play in and game out next season. And while this move won’t help the Texas Special Teams unit this fall, it’s worth noting that Banks and the Longhorns have added a commitment from the country’s top-ranked punter recruit in the 247Sports Composite in the 2024 class this off-season. Michael Kern. DeCamillis and Saadat are two of three major new additions to the Texas coaching staff so far this offseason. Texas also brought on former Jaguars wide receivers coach Chris Jackson to replace Brennan Marion, who left to take the OC job at UNLV, as the new WR coach.

